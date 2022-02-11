 Skip to Content

Construction Updates

VA Long Beach is undergoing an unprecedented amount of construction and expansion to enhance health care for Veterans throughout our health care system. Each project is a tremendous opportunity to augment and improve the delivery of services to Veterans. We request your patience and cooperation as collectively we work towards transforming our facilities.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Mental Health

  • Construction Completion July 2022
  • Final punch list items completion February 2023
  • Activation Completion August 2023
Rendering of the future Mental Health building coming up at VA Long Beach
Rendering of the future Mental Health building coming up at VA Long Beach

Community Living Center

  • Construction Completion March 2023
  • Final Punch List Items completion September 2023
  • Activation completion March 2024
Rendering of the future Community Living Center coming up at VA Long Beach

Parking Garage

  • Construction begins August 2022
  • 580 space capability, replacing 250 lot spaces
  • Construction Completion Fall 2023
Rendering of VA Long Beach future parking garage

Athletic Field

  • Award planned for April 2022
  • Project will include an outdoor gym, full basketball/tennis court, new archery range and 140 stall parking lot.
  • Project completion Dec 2022

Demolition

  • Buildings 128 and 133 demolition Begins January 2024
  • Demolition completion April 2025

Other Projects

Kitchen Renovation

  • Substantial Completion anticipated Fall 2022

OP Basement Administrative Offices 

  • Substantial Completion anticipated Spring 2022
  • Activation & Move in early Summer 2022

Remodel Lab Pathology and Phlebotomy 

  • Phlebotomy Substantial Completion anticipated Spring 2023
  • Activation & Move Fall/Winter 2023

8th Floor North Single Patient Rooms

  • Substantial Completion anticipated November 2023
  • Activation & Move Summer 2024

Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) – all buildings, all floors

  • Substantial Completion anticipated Fall 2022

Last updated: