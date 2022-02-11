Construction Updates
VA Long Beach is undergoing an unprecedented amount of construction and expansion to enhance health care for Veterans throughout our health care system. Each project is a tremendous opportunity to augment and improve the delivery of services to Veterans. We request your patience and cooperation as collectively we work towards transforming our facilities.
Mental Health
- Construction Completion July 2022
- Final punch list items completion February 2023
- Activation Completion August 2023
Community Living Center
- Construction Completion March 2023
- Final Punch List Items completion September 2023
- Activation completion March 2024
Parking Garage
- Construction begins August 2022
- 580 space capability, replacing 250 lot spaces
- Construction Completion Fall 2023
Athletic Field
- Award planned for April 2022
- Project will include an outdoor gym, full basketball/tennis court, new archery range and 140 stall parking lot.
- Project completion Dec 2022
Demolition
- Buildings 128 and 133 demolition Begins January 2024
- Demolition completion April 2025
Other Projects
Kitchen Renovation
- Substantial Completion anticipated Fall 2022
OP Basement Administrative Offices
- Substantial Completion anticipated Spring 2022
- Activation & Move in early Summer 2022
Remodel Lab Pathology and Phlebotomy
- Phlebotomy Substantial Completion anticipated Spring 2023
- Activation & Move Fall/Winter 2023
8th Floor North Single Patient Rooms
- Substantial Completion anticipated November 2023
- Activation & Move Summer 2024
Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) – all buildings, all floors
- Substantial Completion anticipated Fall 2022