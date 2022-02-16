DAISY Award
VA Long Beach health care is proud to be a DAISY award partner, recognizing our selected nurses with this special honor each quarter.
What is the DAISY Foundation?
An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem, The DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). During Pat's eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award, in Pat’s memory, to recognize the nurses making a big difference in the lives of so many.
What is the DAISY Award?
The DAISY Award was created by the DAISY Foundation to recognize, reward and celebrate the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day. These nurses' clinical skills and especially compassionate care exemplify the kind of nurse that patients, their families, and other staff recognize as an outstanding role model. They consistently demonstrate the Department of Veterans Affairs core values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence (ICARE).
How to nominate an extraordinary VA Long Beach nurse
Veterans and/or their family or colleagues may nominate a deserving nurse by filling out a Daisy Award form found in waiting areas throughout our facilities and submitting it to the address listed below, turning it in to the nurse’s station, or emailing it to VHALONProfessionalDevelopmentCommittee@va.gov
VA Long Beach Healthcare System
DAISY Award Program
5901 East 7th St.
Long Beach, CA 90822
You can also nominate a nurse directly on the DAISY Foundation website.