How to nominate an extraordinary VA Long Beach nurse

Veterans and/or their family or colleagues may nominate a deserving nurse by filling out a Daisy Award form found in waiting areas throughout our facilities and submitting it to the address listed below, turning it in to the nurse’s station, or emailing it to VHALONProfessionalDevelopmentCommittee@va.gov​​​​​​​

VA Long Beach Healthcare System

DAISY Award Program

5901 East 7th St.

Long Beach, CA 90822

You can also nominate a nurse directly on the DAISY Foundation website.