Donations

Be a part of the Fisher House mission!

VA Long Beach Healthcare System Fisher House relies on support from individuals and groups to provide for the ongoing, daily needs of the Fisher House, enhance the stay of Fisher House guests and expand our

programs. To find out how you can support our military and Veterans’ families at VA Long Beach Healthcare System Fisher House as a volunteer or with a donation, please contact the Fisher House at 562-826-5016.

Monetary donations to VA Long Beach Fisher House can also be done online. Please select "Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center - Long Beach" as the facility and "Fisher House" as the program for donation.