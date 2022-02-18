Fisher House
Because a Family’s Love is Good Medicine
VA Long Beach Fisher House is located near gate#3 of Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center on 5901 East 7th St., Long Beach, CA 90822.
The Fisher House Program
The Fisher House Program is a unique private-public partnership between the Fisher House Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense that supports America’s military in their time of need. The Fisher House Foundation builds, furnishes and donates these “comfort homes” located on major military and VA medical centers. The local community raises a portion of the construction costs, and the Fisher House Foundation contributes the rest. Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher first recognized the need to provide “homes away from home” for families of hospitalized military men and women in 1990.
VA Long Beach Fisher House
VA Long Beach Healthcare System Fisher House is a beautiful “home away from home” for the families of
Veterans and military service members receiving care at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System. The Fisher House provides temporary lodging in a comfortable and relaxed setting only steps away from the Medical Facility. Guests can stay at the Fisher House at no cost for as long as their loved one is hospitalized.
Amenities
The Fisher House creates a warm and compassionate environment for families to find support from others in similar situations. Caring staff and volunteers are available to assist guests. VA Long Beach Healthcare System Fisher House is a 2-story, 13,500 square foot home which offers 16 spacious private guest rooms, each with a private bath-room. Each room has a TV, DVD player, alarm clock, hair dryer, internet connection and telephone for local calls. Guests share the fully equipped, gourmet kitchen, dining room with seating for 22, living room with library, family room with a flat screen TV and toys for children and out-door patio. Other features include modern laundry facilities, Wi-Fi in the common areas, and wheelchair accessibility.
Guests
VA Long Beach Healthcare System Fisher House welcomes guests who:
- Have a loved one receiving care at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System
- Live 50 miles or more away from the medical facility
- Are able to stay in a non-medical, unsupervised setting
- Follow all Fisher House Rules and respect fellow guests and Fisher House.
Families seeking Fisher House lodging should contact the Veteran’s social worker or VA provider for a referral. Guests rooms can accommodate up to five (5) guests per room. Reservations are not accepted. We strive to accommodate all requests for lodging. We recommend checking availability before arriving.
Donations
Be a part of the Fisher House mission!
VA Long Beach Healthcare System Fisher House relies on support from individuals and groups to provide for the ongoing, daily needs of the Fisher House, enhance the stay of Fisher House guests and expand our
programs. To find out how you can support our military and Veterans’ families at VA Long Beach Healthcare System Fisher House as a volunteer or with a donation, please contact the Fisher House at 562-826-5016.
Monetary donations to VA Long Beach Fisher House can also be done online. Please select "Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center - Long Beach" as the facility and "Fisher House" as the program for donation.