Intimate Partner Violence Support
Danielle Daniels
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-632-2620
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
Our mission is to implement a comprehensive person-centered, recovery-oriented assistance program for Veterans, their families and Caregivers and VHA employees who use or experience Intimate Partner Violence. It includes:
- Link to community-based support groups
- Link to community-based advocacy and Legal services
- Referral to and coordination with other VA treatment providers
- Connection to domestic violence shelters
- Homeless services: housing assistance
- Interventions for Veterans who use violence
Who is at risk for experiencing intimate partner violence?
Everyone. However, there are certain groups who are at higher risk of violence than others, such as females between the ages of 18-35 and female veterans (Veterans Health Administration, 2013).
I am worried about a friend. What are some of the warning signs of intimate partner violence?
Warning signs include unexplained or repeated injuries, delay in seeking care, injuries during pregnancy, multiple ER visits, suicide attempts, substance use, fearful or evasive behavior, and lack of independence, among other signs.
What are some ways to prevent the use of violence?
Seek treatment for mental health and substance use issues, including PTSD. Receive support for managing chronic pain. Seek employment and financial support when needed. Learn how to handle conflict in healthy ways, by participating in therapy or conflict resolution programs. Have a support system and do not be afraid to ask for help.