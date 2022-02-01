 Skip to Content

Military Sexual Trauma

You are not alone.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

If you have questions about Military Sexual Trauma, please reach out to our Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator.

Elizabeth Welsh Ph.D.

Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator

VA Long Beach health care

Phone: 562-347-2204

Photo of seven Veterans of different genders, races, branches of service, ages, etc.

VA provides free care to Veterans who have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment while in the military.

Veterans do not need to have a VA disability rating (be “service connected”) and may be able to receive this care even if they are not eligible for other VA care.

VA Long Beach offers a range of services available to meet Veterans where they are at in their recovery:

  • Mental health counseling
  • Sexual trauma counseling
  • Substance abuse treatment
  • Psychological support groups
  • Physical health care
Last updated: