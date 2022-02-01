Military Sexual Trauma
You are not alone.
If you have questions about Military Sexual Trauma, please reach out to our Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator.
Elizabeth Welsh Ph.D.
Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-347-2204
VA provides free care to Veterans who have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment while in the military.
Veterans do not need to have a VA disability rating (be “service connected”) and may be able to receive this care even if they are not eligible for other VA care.
VA Long Beach offers a range of services available to meet Veterans where they are at in their recovery:
- Mental health counseling
- Sexual trauma counseling
- Substance abuse treatment
- Psychological support groups
- Physical health care