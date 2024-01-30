Our Nurses

Strategic Plan: Journey to Excellence Launch

In 2018 VA Long Beach Nursing Service set a goal to apply the American Nurses’ Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet framework for nursing excellence to improve work environments, work culture, and outcomes for staff and veterans.

Organizations that embark on a journey to excellence using the Magnet framework take an average of eight to ten years to achieve designation. Though ultimately designation is a goal, the value lies in the cultural transformation that occurs as structures and process are developed or strengthened and more nurses lead or engage in the improvement activities.

Prior to the pandemic, significant milestones were achieved including developing the nursing research program and nursing professional practice model (PPM). The PPM describes VA Long Beach Nurses through this symbolic image: