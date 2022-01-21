The Bulldog
The Bulldog is VA Long Beach Healthcare System health education classes catalog.
Whole Health
Learn how to use your own strengths to improve your wellbeing with a focus on what is important to YOU using the Whole Health approach.
2nd Thursday of the month, 1 - 2:30 p.m.
To enroll: contact Aarin Bowen at 562-826-8000, ext. 1-3210
Veterans explore their new Mission, Aspiration and Purpose, complete a Personal Health Inventory and create a Personal Health Plan on the pathway to Whole Health.
Day/Time to be determined
To enroll: contact Aarin Bowen at 562-826-8000, ext. 1-321
What matters most to you? Meet with a Health Coach to develop a Personalized Health Inventory (PHI) and begin your pathway to a healthier you.
To enroll: contact Aarin Bowen at 562-826-8000, ext. 1-3210 or ask your provider to place a consult under Whole Health and Wellness for “Whole Health Coaching”
Install VA FREE Live Whole Health App on your mobile.
Available though App Store or Google Play.
Gateway focuses on what is most important to you. It gives you skills to manage roadblocks, change routines, commit to changes, and create realistic goals.
1st Thursday of every month, 10 - 11:30 a.m.
To enroll: call Dr. Ung 562-269-9488 or call in! 1-404-397-1596, entry code 1991681871##
A 14-week group for women Veterans that supports personal health planning, instruction, conversation, community-building, creative activities, home practice exercises.
Wednesdays, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
To enroll: contact Aarin Bowen at 562-826-8000 ext. 1-3210 Virtua
Yoga
A 60-minute class for Veterans wanting to learn and practice gentle yoga.
Mondays, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Wednesdays, 3 4 p.m.
Thursdays (Women Only), 3 - 4 p.m.
Fridays, 9 - 10 p.m.
To enroll: request consult from your primary care team.
Healthy Cooking
Join us for a VA Video Connect hands-on cooking class!
Increase your skills in the kitchen while learning to making healthy meals.
Women-only cohorts available.
To enroll: Call Nutrition Dept. at 562-826-8000, ext. 1-6571 or 1-2045
Point of Contact: Kristen Wood, MS, RD
The VA Healthy Teaching Kitchen Program has put together a collection of healthy recipes that can be downloaded and printed.
Visit the Healthy Teaching Kitchen YouTube Channel for video recipes.
Primary Care
For healthier eating habits, weight loss or to lower blood sugar and triglycerides. Learn to identify and count carbs and use better choices for high carb items. Taught by a Diabetes Nurse Practitioner.
First two Mondays of the month at 2 p.m., one-hour sessions
Dates may vary due to holidays, etc.
To enroll (required): contact Maxine Dillard at 562-826-8000, ext. 1-4303
For Veterans with Pre-Diabetes. Includes your diabetes related blood tests and proven ways to prevent or at least delay getting Type 2 Diabetes. Taught by a Diabetes Nurse Practitioner.
Last two Mondays of the month at 2 p.m., one-hour sessions
Dates may vary due to holidays, etc.
To enroll (required): contact Maxine Dillard at 562-826-8000, ext. 1-4303
For Veterans with Diabetes. Includes your diabetes related blood tests, what to eat, when to move, and how to take pills and insulin to lower your sugar. Taught by a Diabetes Nurse Practitioner.
First four Tuesdays of the month at 2 p.m., one-hour sessions
Dates may vary due to holidays, etc.
To enroll (required): contact Maxine Dillard at 562-826-8000, ext. 1-4303
Managing difficulty with motivation for lifestyle changes, and distress that is common among people who have diabetes. Now that this class is virtual, Veterans from any VA Long Beach location can enroll!
Mondays 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., 6 weeks
To enroll: Ask provider for consult or call Dr. Sonika Ung at 562-269-9488.
Sleep
A 90-minute class for Veterans wanting to learn ways to improve their sleep. This class is required before enrolling in Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I).
4th Monday, 1 - 2:30 p.m.
1st Tuesday, 1 - 2:30 p.m.
2nd Tuesday, 9:30 – 11 a.m.
3rd Friday, 1 - 2:30 p.m.
To enroll: Ask your Primary Care Provider (PCP) for a consult
Install VA FREE Insomnia Coach App on your mobile.
Available though App Store or Google Play.
Sleep Education Class (above) is required before enrolling. This is a 6-week group therapy to manage insomnia.
Dates/times of group appointments vary
To enroll: By consult only. Please contact your provider.
Install VA FREE CBT-i Coach App on your mobile.
Available though App Store or Google Play.
Pain
A two-part class for Veterans wanting to better manage their pain.
1st and 3rd Wednesday, 9 - 11 a.m.
To enroll: Call Dr. Caroline Prouvost 714-434-4666
Stress Management and Relaxation
6- weeks long. For Veterans seeking ideas and help with stress management and relaxation. Now that we are virtual, Veterans from any VA Long Beach location can enroll!
Tuesdays, 9:30 – 11 a.m. (Long Beach, currently virtual)
Wednesdays, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (Santa Ana, currently virtual)
To enroll: request consult from provider or call Dr. Sonika Ung at 562-269-9488
Install VA FREE Mindfulness Coach App on your mobile.
Available though App Store or Google Play.
Join to practice relaxation and meditation exercises.
Thursdays, 11 - 11:50 a.m.
To enroll: Contact Dr. Huang at 562-826-8000, ext.1-4384
For Veterans to learn a technique to calm the mind, reduce unwanted emotions.
For more information call Gina DeOcampo, RN CCM 562-826-5527
Tuesdays, times vary, 6-weeks long.
To enroll: Ask provider to place a consult (location: Primary Care → PC Behavioral Health → Mantram Repetition for Relaxation
For Veterans to learn a technique to calm the mind and handle stressful situations better. While virtual, Veterans from any VA Long Beach location can enroll!
Tuesdays, 3 - 4 p.m. Dates vary, 7-weeks long
To enroll: call Dr. Messinides 562-826-8000, ext. 13218
Quitting Tobacco
Phone: 1-855-784-8838
Text: Text VET to 47848
Online: smokefree.gov
Get tips to quit from VA's Tobacco and Health website
Install VA FREE Stay Quit Coach App on your mobile.
Available though App Store or Google Play.
Other FREE Apps: QuitGuide and quitSTART
Weight Management
For Veterans wanting to lose weight. This class is required before the 7- week program listed below.
Dates and times vary
To enroll: call 562-826-8000, ext. 1-6571
For Veterans wanting to lose weight. Please take Move! Weight Management-Introduction before enrolling in this class.
Dates and times vary, one class per week, 7-weeks
To enroll: call 562-826-8000, ext. 1-6571
Install VA FREE MOVE! Coach App on your mobile.
Available though App Store or Google Play.
Mental Health
For Veterans who have experienced loss of a loved one by helping Veterans find healthy ways to honor and incorporate grief in their lives.
1st and 3rd Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
To enroll: call Dr. Savana Krysiak 928-830-8811
Learn sitting meditation techniques to help relieve stress, anxiety, depression, and/or pain.
2 nd and 4th Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
To enroll: call Dr. Savana Krysiak 928-830-8811
Install VA FREE Mindfulness Coach App on your mobile.
Available though App Store or Google Play.
For Veterans currently in treatment in the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic only. MBSR is an intensive, experiential introduction to mindfulness meditation. Joining requires a commitment to attend all sessions and to practice mindfulness meditation at home for 45 minutes to one hour daily.
Fridays, 8 a.m. - 10:50 a.m., 10 weeks long, 1 all day session
To enroll: ask your Mental Health Provider to place a BHIP Psychotherapy Consult for “BHIP MBSR group with Dr. Fayazmanesh”
This in-person, drop-in group, is for Veteran’s struggling with mental health symptoms. Often Veterans need to talk to other Veterans struggling with ongoing problems in all areas of life.
Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m. , in-person, masks required
Location: Bldg. 128, 2nd floor, Day Treatment PRC room, L section
To enroll: contact Dr. Foster 562-583-9620
Veterans who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and who are interested in addressing issues of race-based stress, trauma, resilience, and empowerment.
Tuesdays, 3 - 4 p.m., 10-session series, start dates vary
To enroll: ask your mental health provider to add Dr. Liz Welsh or Burgess Brown, Peer Support Supervisor to their note
Specialty Program for Veterans with Serious Mental Illness. Individual counseling and 21 groups are offered weekly. Most Veterans attend 3-5 days per week, but time spent varies.
Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bldg. 128, Room L209
To enroll: Ask your provider for a consult
Call 562-826-8000, ext. 1-5602 for more information
Install FREE SCI Adviser App on your mobile.
Available though App Store or Google Play.
For Veterans who are struggling with eating disorders (overeating, binging, purging, restricting) and emotion dysregulation). Skills will be taught to manage disordered eating behaviors, perfectionism, and body image.
Tuesdays, 4 - 5:30 p.m.
To enroll: contact Dr. Foster at 562-583-9620
Posttraumatic Stress Resources
Each program offers many different groups, including some that are late afternoon, on topics that help Veterans address combat related trauma reactions.
Dates and times vary
To enroll: Veterans may ask for a referral by their provider to the Combat PTSD Team.
A group for women Veterans with combat-related stressors that 1) Provides a forum to give and receive support 2) Helps Veterans proactively cope with combat stress, daily life stress, and transition back to the civilian world.
Mondays, 4:30 - 6 p.m.
To enroll: Ask your provider to add Dr. Jessica Naughton as cosigner.
A support group for all military medical personnel.
Tuesdays, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
To enroll: Contact Dr. Larry Albers at ext. 1-2150
For patients currently in treatment in the Combat PTSD Program in Mental Health only. MBSR is an intensive, experiential introduction to mindfulness meditation. Joining requires a commitment to attend all sessions and to practice mindfulness meditation at home for 45 minutes to one hour daily.
Fridays, 1 - 3:50 p.m., 10 weeks long, 1 all day session near the end of group
To enroll: ask your Mental Health Provider in Combat PTSD to place a BHIP Psychotherapy Consult for “PTSD MBSR group with Dr. Fayazmanesh
For Veterans currently enrolled at the Santa Ana VA Clinic.
Veteran will need to be screened first by the group provider.
Tuesdays, 8:30 - 10 a.m.
To enroll: Ask provider to add Dr. Juliet Hung as cosigner.
Providers: do not place a “San Psychology” consult
Available though App Store or Google Play.
Women’s Mental Health Clinic
The Women’s Mental Health Clinic (WMHC) offers gender-specific, sensitive care.
Veterans can be connected to WMHC by the Urgent Mental Health Clinic or with a consult from their provider or prescriber.
Groups Include:
- Healthy Relationships
- Happiness & HOPE
- Mind Freedom
- Managing Emotions
- Skills Training in Affective & Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR)
- Trauma Skills
- Race & Resilience
Inner City Law Center is a legal partner with the Women’s Mental Health Clinic and can provide additional services.
Substance Use
Learn strategies to manage cravings and thoughts of using. Develop ways to cope with stress and reduce risk of relapse. Improve communication and assertiveness. Increase social support
Fridays, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
To enroll: Call Emma Martin, RN or Ricardo Restrepo-Guzman, MD 562-826-8000, ext.1-4344 or ext.1-4881
For Veterans who want to learn skills to reduce or quit drinking or other substance use
Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m.
To enroll: Call Randy Young 562-826-8000, ext.1-4338
For Veterans and community members. No referral or appointment needed.
Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m.
To enroll: Call Substance Use Treatment Program (SATP) 562-826-8000, ext. 1-5610
For Veterans and community members. No referral or appointment needed.
Thursdays, 7:30 p.m.
To enroll: Call Substance Use Treatment Program (SATP) 562-826-8000, ext. 1-5610
All patients on Suboxone maintenance.
Tuesdays, 2 - 3 p.m.
Thursdays, 5 - 6 p.m.
To enroll: call Theodore Jones/Emma Martin RN ext. 1-4881
Install VA FREE VetChange App on your mobile.
A mobile app that can help users with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) build skills to reduce problem drinking. Available though App Store or Google Play.
National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA)
Memory and Concentration Skills
A four-part series for aging Veterans. Learn ways to improve memory, concentration, and organizational abilities. Learn how to keep your brain healthy as you age and reduce risk factors for cognitive impairment.
Select Mondays, 1 - 3 p.m.
Cisco Webex Video platform
To enroll: Contact Dr. Lauren Dill at 562-826-8000, ext.1-4716
For caregivers/family members of loved ones with a diagnosis of dementia. Learn about the disease, behavioral changes, reduce caregiver burden and gain resources. Led by a geriatrician, social worker, psychologist, pharmacist, and nurse.
4th Thursday of the month, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., four-part series
Cisco Webex Video platform
To enroll: Contact Dr. Lauren Dill at 562-826-8000 ext.1-4716
Being a dementia caregiver is a difficult and stressful job. Reduce that burnout by spending time with other caregivers, sharing your concerns, and receiving encouragement, comfort, and helpful suggestions.
Bi-monthly on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Cisco Webex Video platform
To enroll: Contact Dr. Lauren Dill at 562-826-8000, ext.1-4716
Speech Pathology
Weekly support group for Veterans recovering from stroke.
Wednesdays, 10 - 11 a.m.
To enroll: Ask your provider for a referral to Speech Pathology.
For more information call 562-826- 8000, ext. 1-3280
A monthly maintenance group for those who have completed the LSVT LOUD Program.
Held monthly, time/dates vary.
Ask your provider for a referral to Speech Pathology. For more info: Call 562-826-5415
Peer Support Resources
A self- motivation group to cultivate a positive mindset, build optimism and resilience in a supportive atmosphere.
Tuesdays, 9 - 10:30 a.m.
To enroll: contact Marilse Palma at Marilse.Palma@va.gov or 562-335-8983
For Veterans that would like to connect and socialize with other Veterans
Fridays, 10 - 11:30 a.m.
To enroll: contact Burgess Brown at 562-713-5829
Creative Arts and Humanities
For all Long Beach Veterans interested in Photography. Presentations and workshops "Seeing the World Creatively"
Wednesdays and Fridays at 3 p.m.
To enroll: contact Linda Hicks at hickslin@yahoo.com
Share stories (writing, photography, video, etc.) with fellow Veterans and create a story about a "challenge" from your life that may help others.
90 minutes, dates/times vary, group or Individual
Virtual - Requires a computer with WiFi
To enroll: contact Aarin Bowen at 562-826-8000, ext. 1-3210 or ask your provider to place a consult for “Story Corps-VCAW”
For all Long Beach Veterans interested in exploring their creative side through the arts, utilizing different mediums, and finding connections through creating together.
Mondays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
To enroll: contact Aarin Bowen at 562-826-8000, ext. 1-3210 or ask your provider to place a consult for “Operation Art-Virtual”
From interviews conducted by peer Veterans and recorded on smartphones, the Veteran reconstructs their story from the perspective of serving fellow Veterans along their individual paths.
Dates/times vary
Virtual platform to be determined
To enroll: contact Burgess Brown at 562-477-7797
While not part of the VA, Help Heal Veterans is an organization that provides craft kits to Veterans
Caregiver Support Resources
An ongoing support group for official VA caregivers enrolled in the Family Caregiver Support Program and caring for Veterans with mental health needs. Helps caregivers learn about mental health issues, identify ways to support loved ones, and practice self-care.
Contact the Family Caregiver Support Program for information:
(Kristy) Phuong Khanh Le, LCSW
Family Caregiver Support Program Coordinator
562-967-0211
Approved family caregivers may ask their Family Caregiver Support Program social worker for a consult.
Resources for Enhancing All Caregivers Health is a structured approach to address challenges faced by caregivers of Veteran with ALS, Dementia, MS, PTSD, SCID. Reach out if you are interested in individual coaching to learn valuable skills such as problem solving, stress management, positive thinking, and find time to care for you as well.
Dates & times of appointments vary
For more information or to enroll: Contact Kristy Kleiman 562-583-5558
Resources for Enhancing All Caregivers Health teaches valuable skills throughout 6 bi-monthly sessions including:
- Taking Care of Yourself
- Problem Solving
- Mood Management
- Asking for Help
- Stress Management
Dates & times of appointments vary
For more information or to enroll: Contact Kristy Kleiman 562-583-5558
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Assistance Program
Designed to help male Veterans and service members of any conflict era improve their anger management skills and prevent arguments and conflict in intimate relationships.
Dates/times vary, 12-weeks
To enroll: contact Danielle Daniels 562-632-2620
Our mission is to implement a comprehensive person centered, recovery-oriented assistance program for Veterans, their families and Caregivers and VHA employees who use or experience intimate partner violence.
Women: Tuesdays, 1 - 3 p.m.
Men: Thursdays, 1 - 3 p.m.
To enroll: contact Danielle Daniels 562-632-2620
National Domestic Violence Hotline
1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
24/7 confidential support, local referrals, safety planning, housing options, & legal resources.
National Sexual Assault Hotline
1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
National Center for PTSD
802-296-6300
Women’s Health
855-VA-WOMEN
LA County Domestic Violence Hotline
1-800-978-3600
LA County Human Services Hotline
Dial “211” (24/7, bilingual)
Women’s Shelter of Long Beach Hotline
1-562-437-HOME (4663)
For more information about IPV, call IPVAP Coordinator Danielle Daniels, MPA, LCSW, 562-632-2620
Veterans Benefits
Learn more about VA Disability Compensation and Pension Benefits. Anyone is welcome to join.
Join on the 4th Monday of the month via WebEx
Meeting number (access code): 2762 041 8530
Meeting password: RQa4hpc8a*2
College Support Resources
A series of classes that teach the study skills needed to succeed in college: reading, note-taking, time management, essay writing, studying, and test taking
To enroll: Ask your provider for a referral to Speech Pathology for College Connection.
Call 562-826-5415 for more information