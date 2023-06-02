Veterans outreach and resources
Connecting Veterans to their healthcare services through outreach initiatives and opportunities.
The VA Long Beach Healthcare System's commitment to Veteran education takes place on the front lines with our Veteran Outreach Coordinator. The main mission of our coordinator is to educate Veterans about their benefits and help them navigate the enrollment process in order to connect them to healthcare services.
Veteran Outreach also works to gather and distribute educational materials and benefit information to Veterans and their family members. The coordinator actively partners with clinical and administrative staff to ensure Veterans are receiving accurate information.
One of the most important elements of Veteran Outreach is meeting Veterans and their families to discuss benefits and enrollment opportunities. This happens in the field at various events across our territory and within our facilities.
Find out if you're eligible for VA health benefits
Find out if you can get VA health care as a Veteran
If you qualify for VA health care, you’ll receive coverage for the services you need to help you get—and stay—healthy. Learn more about your health care benefits.
The PACT Act and your VA benefits
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.
VA Long Beach resources
VA Long Beach Healthcare System Nurse Advice Line
Main Operator (24/7, 7 days a week TeleCare)
562-826-8000 877-252-4866
Appointment Line Pharmacy
562-826-5151 562-826-5503
Eligibility & Enrollment Veterans Crisis Hotline
562-826-5915 988 then Press 1 OR Text 838255
Patient Advocate My HealtheVet Program
562-826-5467 562-826-8000 x12563
VA Long Beach ER Department Outpatient Psychiatry Department
562-826-5438 or x13558 (Routine Care) 562-826-5603
Available 24/7 Available Mon-Fri 0730-1600
Bldg 164, 1st Flr, Rm 158 Bldg 1, 1st Flr, Rm S-123
Urgent Mental Health Clinic (UMHC) Women's Mental Health Center
562-826-8000 x15145 562-826-8000 x14919
Available Mon-Fri 0700-1700 Available Mon-Fri 0730-1600
Bldg 2, 1st Flr, Rm N-159 Bldg 128, 1st Flr, Rm A-116
Post 9/11 Military 2 VA Case Management Program
562-826-5353, Option 2
Available Mon-Fri 0800-1500
Bldg 7, Rm 329
Community resources
North Orange County Vet Center Los Angeles Vet Center
714-776-0161 310-767-1221
12453 Lewis St. Ste. 101 1045 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Ste. 150
Garden Grove, CA 92840 Gardena, CA 9024
South Orange County Vet Center West LA Vet Center
949-348-6700 310-641-0326
26431 Crown Valley Parkway 5730 Uplander Way Ste. 100
Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Culver City, CA 90230
Corona Vet Center East LA Vet Center
951-734-0525 323-728-9966
800 Magnolia St. Ste. 110 5400 E. Olympic Blvd. Ste. 140
Corona, CA 92879 City of Commerce, CA 90022
Additional resources
Events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Upcoming Outreach Events
Outreach Coordinator
Reach out to the outreach coordinator for additional information or to answer any question(s) you may have.
Rebecca Kopczak
Public Affairs Outreach Coordinator
VA Long Beach health care
Phone: 562-620-0389
Email: Rebecca.Kopczak@va.gov