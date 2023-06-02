Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans outreach and resources

Connecting Veterans to their healthcare services through outreach initiatives and opportunities.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

The VA Long Beach Healthcare System's commitment to Veteran education takes place on the front lines with our Veteran Outreach Coordinator.  The main mission of our coordinator is to educate Veterans about their benefits and help them navigate the enrollment process in order to connect them to healthcare services. 

Veteran Outreach also works to gather and distribute educational materials and benefit information to Veterans and their family members. The coordinator actively partners with clinical and administrative staff to ensure Veterans are receiving accurate information. 

One of the most important elements of Veteran Outreach is meeting Veterans and their families to discuss benefits and enrollment opportunities. This happens in the field at various events across our territory and within our facilities.

VA Long Beach resources

VA Long Beach Healthcare System                                          Nurse Advice Line
Main Operator                                                                                    (24/7, 7 days a week TeleCare)
562-826-8000                                                                                      877-252-4866

Appointment Line                                                                           Pharmacy
562-826-5151                                                                                      562-826-5503

Eligibility & Enrollment                                                                 Veterans Crisis Hotline
562-826-5915                                                                                       988 then Press 1 OR Text 838255

Patient Advocate                                                                              My HealtheVet Program
562-826-5467                                                                                       562-826-8000 x12563

VA Long Beach ER Department                                                  Outpatient Psychiatry Department
562-826-5438 or x13558                                                                 (Routine Care) 562-826-5603
Available 24/7                                                                                     Available Mon-Fri 0730-1600
Bldg 164, 1st Flr, Rm 158                                                                Bldg 1, 1st Flr, Rm S-123

Urgent Mental Health Clinic (UMHC)                                      Women's Mental Health Center
562-826-8000 x15145                                                                      562-826-8000 x14919
Available Mon-Fri 0700-1700                                                        Available Mon-Fri 0730-1600
Bldg 2, 1st Flr, Rm N-159                                                                Bldg 128, 1st Flr, Rm A-116

Post 9/11 Military 2 VA Case Management Program
562-826-5353, Option 2
Available Mon-Fri 0800-1500
Bldg 7, Rm 329

Community resources

North Orange County Vet Center                                               Los Angeles Vet Center
714-776-0161                                                                                        310-767-1221
12453 Lewis St. Ste. 101                                                                   1045 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Ste. 150
Garden Grove, CA 92840                                                                  Gardena, CA 9024

South Orange County Vet Center                                               West LA Vet Center
949-348-6700                                                                                        310-641-0326
26431 Crown Valley Parkway                                                         5730 Uplander Way Ste. 100
Mission Viejo, CA 92691                                                                    Culver City, CA 90230

Corona Vet Center                                                                             East LA Vet Center
951-734-0525                                                                                        323-728-9966
800 Magnolia St. Ste. 110                                                                 5400 E. Olympic Blvd. Ste. 140
Corona, CA 92879                                                                               City of Commerce, CA 90022

Additional VA, Vet Center, Clinic location

Additional resources

#thesitrep                                                                                            VA Benefits and Service Guide                  

Federal Benefits Handbook                                                        CA Veteran Resource Book             

Active Duty and VA Health Care                                                National Guard and Reserve                         

Events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Upcoming Outreach Events

Outreach Coordinator

Reach out to the outreach coordinator for additional information or to answer any question(s) you may have.

Rebecca Kopczak

Public Affairs Outreach Coordinator

VA Long Beach health care

Phone: 562-620-0389

Email: Rebecca.Kopczak@va.gov

Last updated: