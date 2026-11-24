Veterans outreach and resources
Connecting Veterans to their healthcare services through outreach initiatives and opportunities.
The VA Long Beach Healthcare System's commitment to Veteran education takes place on the front lines with our Veteran Outreach Coordinator. The main mission of our coordinator is to educate Veterans about their benefits and help them navigate the enrollment process in order to connect them to healthcare services.
Veteran Outreach also works to gather and distribute educational materials and benefit information to Veterans and their family members. The coordinator actively partners with clinical and administrative staff to ensure Veterans are receiving accurate information.
One of the most important elements of Veteran Outreach is meeting Veterans and their families to discuss benefits and enrollment opportunities. This happens in the field at various events across our territory and within our facilities.
Find out if you're eligible for VA health benefits
If you qualify for VA health care, you’ll receive coverage for the services you need to help you get—and stay—healthy. Learn more about your health care benefits.
Community resources
Corona Vet Center
800 Magnolia St. Ste. 110
Corona, CA 92879
East LA Vet Center
5400 E. Olympic Blvd. Ste. 140
City of Commerce, CA 90022
Los Angeles Vet Center
1045 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Ste. 150
Gardena, CA 9024
North Orange County Vet Center
12453 Lewis St. Ste. 101
Garden Grove, CA 92840
South Orange County Vet Center
26431 Crown Valley Parkway
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
West LA Vet Center
5730 Uplander Way Ste. 100
Culver City, CA 90230
Additional resources
Events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Outreach Coordinator
Reach out to the outreach coordinator for additional information or to answer any question(s) you may have.
Rebecca House
Public Affairs Outreach Coordinator
VA Long Beach health care
Phone:
Email: Rebecca.House@va.gov