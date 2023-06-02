Veterans outreach and resources

The VA Long Beach Healthcare System's commitment to Veteran education takes place on the front lines with our Veteran Outreach Coordinator. The main mission of our coordinator is to educate Veterans about their benefits and help them navigate the enrollment process in order to connect them to healthcare services.

Veteran Outreach also works to gather and distribute educational materials and benefit information to Veterans and their family members. The coordinator actively partners with clinical and administrative staff to ensure Veterans are receiving accurate information.

One of the most important elements of Veteran Outreach is meeting Veterans and their families to discuss benefits and enrollment opportunities. This happens in the field at various events across our territory and within our facilities.