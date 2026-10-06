Research
Welcome to the VA Long Beach Research Service. The United States of America has had a long history of supporting its defenders and this commitment guides the VA today. Championing medical research is one way the VA fulfills its obligation to serve Veterans.
The Long Beach Research Service supports the research activities of research investigators conducting clinical and basic research. Our facilities include a dedicated building for laboratory space, animal facilities and core facilities. We have additional space allocated for clinical research which includes phlebotomy area, clinical research lab area, exam rooms for participants’ visits, office space for clinical research staff, and conference rooms. Our clinical research lab is equipped with resources for sample processing, shipping, and local storage. The Long Beach VA Healthcare System is affiliated with the University of California at Irvine (UCI). There are many collaborative research projects between the VA and UCI and many investigators work jointly in both institutions.
About Us
The Research Service includes support of the Network of Dedicated Enrollment Sites (NODES), the NCI and VA Interagency Group to Accelerate Trials Enrollment (NAVIGATE), Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP), Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) for post traumatic stress syndrome, Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC), and Center for VA Women’s Health Practice-based research network (PbRN) . In addition, we provide support for many basic science, animal, and epidemiologic research projects.
The Research Office supports the research team, facilities, and committees that oversee the research activities in addition to managing the pre- and post-award activities for VA-grants.
Where Do I Start?
As a Veteran, we thank you for your service to our country and for your interest in VA research. We value your input into how research is conducted at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System, and will respond to the concerns, opinions and suggestions of research participants.
Research Participants (current, prospective or past), or their designated representatives, may contact our team to discuss any of these topics about research studies at the VALBHS:
- General questions, concerns or complaints about research.
- Research related injury.
- Questions about your rights as a research participant.
- Questions, concerns or complaints about a specific study when study staff are not available or when you would rather talk to someone other than a study staff member.
We are committed to handling inquiries in a safe, courteous, confidential, and reliable way. We will try to answer questions and resolve problems or concerns as soon as possible. If an issue cannot be resolved satisfactorily, it will be forwarded to the Administrative Officer for Research and/ or the Associate Chief of Staff for Research. In addition, contact information for Research Subjects Rights is on the last page of all VA Consent Form.
Network of Dedicated Enrollment Sites (NODES)
The Network of Dedicated Enrollment Sites (NODES) is a consortium of VA medical centers that have teams (nodes) dedicated to conducting VA Cooperative Studies Program (CSP) clinical trials to enhance the overall performance, compliance, and management of CSP multi-site research. In addition, NODES share best practices and provide local insights to CSP Central Office and CSP Centers on trial design and related considerations that can help with study management and conduct. Further, each node helps to create a stronger local community of clinical research. For more information, visit the VA Cooperative Studies Program website.
VA Long Beach Healthcare System (VALBHS) has been a site for NODES since the program was established in 2012. There are currently 21 NODES working together to share best practice and provide insights.
NODES Director
Timothy Morgan, MD, has been the VALB NODES Director since 2012. He is the Chief of Hepatology at the VALBHS. In addition to leading VALB NODES, he serves in multiple leadership positions at the VA as well as external to VA. He is the Director of the VA’s Liver Disease Program. For the past 35 years, Dr. Morgan has been a Principal Investigator (PI) on clinical research projects, including CSPs, multicenter NIH clinical trials, investigator-initiated, and industry-sponsored projects. He is the Site Investigator for the VA’s Million Veteran Program (MVP), and CSP #2023 (the PREMIUM Study), and was the Principal Proponent for CSP #275.
Dr. Morgan is the chair of the VALB Research and Department (R&D) Committee.
NODES Associate Director of Operations (ADO)
Aliya Asghar has been with VALB NODES since 2012. She is a foreign medical graduate with extensive knowledge in clinical trials. Ms. Asghar joined NODES after serving as a research coordinator for 8 years with Dr. Morgan on NIH, and Industry- sponsored trials. Ms. Asghar is a scientific voting member of the local Institutional Review Board (IRB).
NODES Support Staff
Enrollment Manager: Romena Helal, MS
Quality Assurance Specialist: Karyn Isip, BA
NODES Assistant: Diana Pham, BS
Join a Research Study
For research study volunteer opportunities at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System, visit the National Library of Medicine Clinical Trials. You can also download the Volunteering in Research brochure for more information.
CSP Studies
Project # & Title
- CSP #577 - Colonoscopy vs. Fecal Immunochemical Testing in Reducing Mortality from Colorectal Cancer (Active, Not Recruiting)
- CSP #2001 - Investigation of Rifampin to Reduce Pedal Amputations for Osteomyelitis in Diabetics (VA Intrepid) – (Recruiting)
- CSP #2002 - Investigation of Metformin in Pre-Diabetes on Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular OuTcomes (VA-IMPACT) – (Recruiting)
- CSP #2005 - Veterans Affairs Lung Cancer Surgery Or Stereotactic Radiotherapy trial (VALOR) – (Recruiting)
- CSP #2008 - Pentoxifylline in Diabetic Kidney Diseases – (Recruiting)
- CSP #2009 - Sequential and Comparative Evaluation of Pain Treatment Effectiveness Response: The SCEPTER Trial – (Recruiting)
- CSP #2014 - Comparative Effectiveness of Two Formulations of Buprenorphine for Treating Opioid Use Disorder in Veterans (VA-BRAVE) – (Recruiting)
- CSP #2016 - National Adaptive Trial for PTSD related Insomnia – (Recruiting)
- CSP #2019 - Basal Cell Carcinoma Chemoprevention Trial (B3C) (Not yet recruiting)
- CSP #2023 - Preventing Liver Cancer Mortality through Imaging with Ultrasound vs. MRI (The PREMIUM Study) – (Recruiting)
- CSP #2025 - Geriatric OUt-of-hospital Randomized MEal Trial in heart failure: Veterans Affairs (GOURMET-VA) – (Not yet recruiting)
To volunteer for a CSP study listed above, contact:
External Mail to: Aliya Asghar, MPH, CCRC
Associate Director of Operations,
VA Long Beach NODES
Internal Mail to: CSPNODES Long Beach
Tony Eissa MD
Associate Chief of Staff (Research)
VA Long Beach health care
Email: tony.eissa@va.gov
Amrita Ahluwalia PhD
HRPP Administrator
VA Long Beach health care
Email: amrita.ahluwalia@va.gov
Neil Hoa
Research Compliance Officer
VA Long Beach health care
Phone:
Email: Neil.Hoa@va.gov
Alicia Del Villar
Administrative Officer
VA Long Beach health care
Email: alicia.delvillar@va.gov
Tamara H Bon
R & D Committee Coordinator
VA Long Beach health care
Email: tamara.bon@va.gov
Institutional Biosafety Committee
Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) serve as a pillar of biosafety oversight and are essential in building trust on behalf of the biomedical research enterprise. To meet the transparency aims of the National Institute of Health (NIH) guidelines, meetings minutes for IBC on or after June 1. 2025 are posted below.
July 9, 2025
The meeting was called to order at 1:03 p.m.
NIH Guidelines for Continuing Review Process
Research approved by the VA Long Beach Health Care System (VALBHCS) IBC may continue only for the time frame established by the IBC. In accordance to the NIH Guidelines for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecules (NIH Guidelines), investigators are required to submit a continuation application for review by the IBC on a yearly basis from the date of approval for recombinant DNA (rDNA) or synthetic nucleic acid molecule experiments that involve Human Gene Therapy or experiments conducted under Biosafety Level Three (3) or Biosafety Level Four (4).
Investigators that conduct experiments at Biosafety Level One (1) or Biosafety Level Two (2) are required to submit a continuation application for review by the IBC every three years from the date of approval. The expiration date will be determined by the IBC based on the biological safety level. Due to the nature of some experiments, the IBC may request a shorter duration between continuing review between continuing review periods to ensure safe conduct of research covered by the NIH Guidelines.
- [1803545-10] (SHASTA-4 Study) Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Plozasiran in Adults with Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
PI: Vo, Anthony, MD
Project Status: Continuing Review
The IBC met to conduct the annual oversight of this IBC Exempt project. The purpose of this research study is to look at how safe and effective the study drug, Plozasarin, is at lowering triglycerides in people with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The goal is to demonstrate the efficacy of Plozasarin on reducing fasting serum triglyceride levels.
This project received initial IBC approval with annual oversight per NIH guidelines Section III-C-1-BSL-1. No work will be conducted in a BSL-2 or higher laboratory. The project does not involve experiments in a laboratory. The project involves recombinant or synthetic nucleic acid molecules (rDNA). The project does not involve the deliberate transfer of a drug resistance trait to microorganisms that are not known to acquire the trait naturally. No manipulations are planned, there will be no sequencing, and no vectors will be used.
MOTION: To approve this IBC project. For = 6; Opposed = 0
- [1808509-10] (MUIR-3 Study) Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate The Efficacy and Safety of Plozasarin in Adults with Hypertriglyceridemia
PI: Vo, Anthony, MD
Project Status: Continuing Review
The IBC met to conduct the annual oversight of this IBC Exempt project. The purpose of this study is to look at how safe and effective the study drug, AROAPOC3, is at lowering triglycerides in people with hypertriglyceridemia. The primary objective is to demonstrate the efficacy of Plozasiran on reducing fasting serum triglyceride levels.
This project received initial IBC approval with annual oversight per NIH guidelines Section III-C-1-BSL-1. No work will be conducted in a BSL-2 or higher laboratory. The project does not involve experiments in a laboratory. The project involves recombinant or synthetic nucleic acid molecules (rDNA). The project does not involve the deliberate transfer of a drug resistance trait to microorganisms that are not known to acquire the trait naturally. No manipulations are planned, there will be no sequencing, and no vectors will be used.
MOTION: To approve this IBC project. For = 6; Opposed = 0
Meeting was Adjourned at 1:45 p.m.
August 13, 2025
Meeting was called to order at 1:00 p.m.
Note: The approved meeting minutes will be posted publicly per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Office of Science Policy (OSP) requirement NOT-OD-25-082. All information on matters not covered by the NIH Guidelines for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecules will be redacted as allowed in NOT-OD-25-082.
Minutes: Review of IBC Minutes from the July 9th Meeting
MOTION: To approve the minutes as written. For = 6; Opposed = 0
NIH guidelines for continuing review process
Research approved by the VA Long Beach Health Care System (VALBHCS) IBC may continue only for the time frame established by the IBC. In accordance to the NIH Guidelines for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecules (NIH Guidelines), investigators are required to submit a continuation application for review by the IBC on a yearly basis from the date of approval for recombinant DNA (rDNA) or synthetic nucleic acid molecule experiments that involve Human Gene Therapy or experiments conducted under Biosafety Level Three (3) or Biosafety Level Four (4).
Investigators that conduct experiments at Biosafety Level One (1) or Biosafety Level Two (2) are required to submit a continuation application for review by the IBC every three years from the date of approval. The expiration date will be determined by the IBC based on the biological safety level. Due to the nature of some experiments, the IBC may request a shorter duration between continuing review between continuing review periods to ensure safe conduct of research covered by the NIH Guidelines.
- [1888203-1] Cellular and molecular . . .
PI: Zhao, Haibo, MD, PhD
Project Status: New Project
Summary and Discussion: The aim of this project is to explore the cellular and molecular mechanisms of the gene that causes osteoporosis. The biochemical assays will be conducted to figure out how the genes regulate activation and function.
The IBC members determined that this project shall receive initial IBC approval with oversight per NIH guidelines Section III-F-1. The project meets the criteria for IBC exemption. The plan for the use and containment of biological agents is adequate.
The project involves recombinant or synthetic nucleic acid molecules (rDNA). The project does not involve the deliberate transfer of a drug resistance trait to microorganisms that are not known to acquire the trait naturally. No manipulations are planned, there will be no sequencing, and no vectors will be used.
Investigational study Agent(s)/Toxin(s): N/A
Biosafety Level Assignment: BSL-2
NIH Guidelines Section: III-F-1, meets criteria for IBC exemption
Next Periodic Review: Three Years, August 2028
Enhanced Work Practices: None
Training Requirements: None
MOTION: To approve this IBC BSL-2 project for three years.
For = 6; Opposed = 0
Meeting was adjourned at 1:47 p.m.
September 10, 2025
The meeting was called to order at 1:02 p.m.
Note: The approved meeting minutes will be posted publicly per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Office of Science Policy (OSP) requirement NOT-OD-25-082. All information on matters not covered by the NIH Guidelines for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecules will be redacted as allowed in NOT-OD-25-082.
Minutes: Review of IBC Minutes from the August 13th Meeting
MOTION: To approve the minutes as written. For = 7; Opposed = 0
NIH guidelines for continuing review process
Research approved by the VA Long Beach Health Care System (VALBHCS) IBC may continue only for the time frame established by the IBC. In accordance to the NIH Guidelines for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecules (NIH Guidelines), investigators are required to submit a continuation application for review by the IBC on a yearly basis from the date of approval for recombinant DNA (rDNA) or synthetic nucleic acid molecule experiments that involve Human Gene Therapy or experiments conducted under Biosafety Level Three (3) or Biosafety Level Four (4).
Investigators that conduct experiments at Biosafety Level One (1) or Biosafety Level Two (2) are required to submit a continuation application for review by the IBC every three years from the date of approval. The expiration date will be determined by the IBC based on the biological safety level. Due to the nature of some experiments, the IBC may request a shorter duration between continuing review between continuing review periods to ensure safe conduct of research covered by the NIH Guidelines.
- [1866285-1] V940-009 A Phase 3 Randomized Double-blind Study of Adjuvant . . .
PI: Gupta, Pankaj, MD
Project Status: New project
Containment Level: BSL-2
NIH Guidelines Section: III-C
Project Overview: The IBC met to conduct the initial oversight of this IBC project.
The purpose of this research study is to evaluate the addition of V940 to adjuvant pembrolizumab in patients with resectable stages who did not achieve a pCR after neoadjuvant pembrolizumab with platinum-doublet chemotherapy followed by surgery.
The Drug is an investigational product: V940 (mRNA-4157). The study drug does not require compounding by research pharmacy. Research activities may be performed using BSL-1 containment/safety procedures. No work will be conducted in a BSL-2 or higher laboratory.
This project falls under Human gene transfer: The current study involves clinical trials of the Investigational product and therefore falls under Section III-C-1: Experiments Involving the Deliberate Transfer of Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecules, or DNA or RNA Derived from Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecules, into One or More Human Research Participants.
This project received initial IBC approval with annual oversight. The project does not involve experiments in a laboratory.
Investigational study Agent(s)/Toxin(s): None
Risk Group:
Biosafety Level Assignment: BSL-1
Next Periodic Review: Annually at continuing review
Training Requirements: None
MOTION: To approve this IBC project. For = 7; Opposed = 0
Meeting was Adjourned at 1:50 p.m.
February 11, 2026
The meeting was called to order on February 11, 2026 at 1:30 PM and a quorum was present.
ITEMS
- Attendee Roll Call
- Review of Previous Minutes
There were no IBC Minutes to review.
- New Studies
- Renewals - Annual or Triennial Review
- [1618937-8] Nitrite and Nitrate Reducing Systems of Mycobacterium tuberculosis
PI: Charles Sohaskey, PhD
Reference Number: BSL-3
Submission Type: Continuing Review/Progress Report
Review Type: Full Committee Review
Action: Approved
Effective Date: February 11, 2026
Project Status: Active
Project Expiration: February 10, 2027
Next Report Due: January 10, 2027
Vote: Total = 6; For = 6; Opposed = 0; Abstained = 0;
Discussion and Remarks:
The members understood that activity in the BSL-3 is complete. There is no hazardous
laboratory work is being conducted in the BSL-3. There are no safety concerns and the
members agreed that there is no change in the BSL-3 status.
MOTION: To approve the project for one year.
- [1618937-8] Nitrite and Nitrate Reducing Systems of Mycobacterium tuberculosis
- Revisions - Modifications
- Closures
- Other Submissions
- Adjourn
The meeting adjourned on February 11, 2026 at 1:34 PM.
Attendance
May 13, 2026
The meeting was called to order on May 13, 2026 at 1:01 PM and a quorum was present.
ITEMS
- Call to Order
Approved meeting minutes will be posted publicly per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Office
of Science Policy (OSP) requirement NOT-OD-25-082. All information on matters not covered by
the NIH Guidelines for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecules will be
redacted as allowed in NOT-OD-25-082.
- New Studies
- Renewals - Annual or Continuing
- [1808509-15] (MUIR-3 Study) Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate The Efficacy and Safety of Plozasarin in Adults with Hypertriglyceridemia
PI: Anthony Vo, MD
Sponsor: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Submission Type: Continuing Review/Progress Report
Review Type: Full Committee Review
Action: Approved
Effective Date: May 13, 2026
Project Status: Active
Project Expiration: May 12, 2029
Next Report Due: April 1, 2029
Vote: Total = 4; For = 4; Opposed = 0; Abstained = 0;
Discussion and Remarks:
The primary objective of this study is to demonstrate the efficacy of Plozasiran on reducing fasting
serum TG levels. The IBC reviewed this human subject’s research project for periodic review. No
work will be conducted in a BSL-2 or higher laboratory. This project received IBC approval with
oversight per NIH guidelines Section III-C-1-BSL-1 for three years. There are no manipulations
planned. There will be no sequencing and no vectors.
Containment Level: BSL-2
NIH Guidelines Section: III-D-1 or III-E, F-8, F-3
Next Periodic Review: Three Years
MOTION: Approve this project by the IBC and recommend periodic review in three years.
- [1808509-15] (MUIR-3 Study) Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate The Efficacy and Safety of Plozasarin in Adults with Hypertriglyceridemia
- Revisions - Modifications
- Closures
- [1618940-11] The Role of Glycine Dehydrogenase of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis During Growth in Human Macrophages
PI: Charles Sohaskey, PhD
Submission Type: Closure/Final Report
Review Type: Full Committee Review
Action: Closed
Effective Date: May 13, 2026
Project Status: Closed
Vote: Total = 4; For = 4; Opposed = 0; Abstained = 0;
Discussion and Remarks:
The members reviewed the package. The PI has requested a closure of this project as the study is
complete. The lab has no hazardous material.
MOTION: To close this study.
- [1618940-11] The Role of Glycine Dehydrogenase of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis During Growth in Human Macrophages
- Other Submission Items
The meeting adjourned on May 13, 2026 at 1:56 PM.
June 10, 2026
The meeting was called to order on June 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM and a quorum was present.
ATTENDANCE
Voting Members Present:
Committee Chair
Clinical Coordinator
Facility Industrial Hygienist
Community Member, PhD
Community Member, RNP
Biological Safety Officer, PhD
Regular Voting Member
ITEMS
- Call to Order
All members present at the Teams conference had access to relevant material one week
before the meeting and were able to participate actively and equally in all discussions. The
meeting was called to order with a quorum and, having been duly convened, was ready to
proceed.
- Notification
- Approved meeting minutes will be posted publicly per the National Institutes of Health (NIH),
Office of Science Policy (OSP) requirement NOT-OD-25-082. All information on matters not
covered by the NIH Guidelines for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic
Acid Molecules will be redacted as allowed in NOT-OD-25-082.
- Approved meeting minutes will be posted publicly per the National Institutes of Health (NIH),
- Minutes
The minutes were pre-reviewed by the Chair and Co-Chair made available to all members at
least one week prior to the meeting.
- From May 13, 2026
Review Type: Full Committee Review
Action: Approved
Effective Date: June 10, 2026
Discussion and Remarks:
MOTION: To approve the minutes as written.
- From May 13, 2026
- Business Items
- Discuss Approval Term for Dr. Vo, [1808509-15] (MUIR-3 Study) Double-Blind, Placebo-
Controlled, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate The Efficacy and Safety of Plozasarin in Adults with
Hypertriglyceridemia. Term from IBC was three years.
The members discussed this item and agreed to keep the approval for three years.
- Discuss Approval Term for Dr. Vo, [1808509-15] (MUIR-3 Study) Double-Blind, Placebo-
- New Studies
- Renewals - Annual Review or Continuing Review
- [1803545-17] (SHASTA-4 Study) Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Study to
Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Plozasiran in Adults with Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
PI: Anthony Vo, MD
Sponsor: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Submission Type: Continuing Review/Progress Report
Review Type: Full Committee Review
Action: Approved
Effective Date: June 10, 2026
Project Status: Active
Project Expiration: June 9, 2029
Next Report Due: May 9, 2029
Vote: Total = 7; For = 7; Opposed = 0; Abstained = 0;
Discussion and Remarks:
This Phase 3 study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of plozasiran injections in approximately
1328 adult subjects with hypertriglyceridemia. No work will be conducted in a BSL-2 or higher
laboratory. The project does not involve experiments in a laboratory. The project involves
recombinant or synthetic nucleic acid molecules (rDNA).
The IBC reviewed this human subject’s research project for periodic review. This project received
IBC approval with oversight per NIH guidelines Section III-C-1-BSL-1 for three years. There are no
manipulations planned. There will be no sequencing and no vectors.
Containment Level: BSL-2
NIH Guidelines Section: III-C-1 or BSL-1
Next Periodic Review: Three years
MOTION: Approve this IBC review and recommend a review in three years.
- [1803545-17] (SHASTA-4 Study) Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Study to
- Revisions - Modifications
- Closures
- Other Submission Items
The meeting adjourned on June 10, 2026 at 2:10 PM.