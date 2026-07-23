Dr. Lia Kraemer, Ph.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist. In her role as Associate Director, she oversees the Community-Based Outpatient Clinics, Environmental Management Service, Health Administration Service, Nutrition and Food Services, Occupational Safety Service, and Emergency Management.

Dr. Kraemer previously served as the Whole Health Service Chief at VA Long Beach. She provided oversight of the Whole Health, Employee Whole Health, Patient Education, and Health Promotion Disease Prevention programs. Dr. Kraemer also served as the VA Long Beach COVID Vaccine Co-Coordinator and helped coordinate the dissemination of COVID vaccinations to Veterans, VA staff and Department of Homeland Security employees. She also previously worked as the Health Behavior Coordinator for the VA Long Beach Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program. Dr. Kraemer specializes in health psychology, has published in this area, and has offered trainings in patient-provider communication strategies. Dr. Kraemer is passionate about enhancing the Veteran experience and process improvement.

Dr. Kraemer earned her bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley and her doctorate in clinical psychology from UCLA. Dr. Kraemer is a graduate of the VHA Leadership Development Institute and Lean Leadership Development Program. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.