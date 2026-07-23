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Stories

VA Long Beach health care top stories.

  • This year, the Long Beach Sharks – a team of Veterans organized through VA Long Beach – delivered at the National Veterans Golden Age Games in Tampa, Florida, returning home with seven gold medals, five silver medals, three bronze medals, and six ribbons.

    Collage of photos: group posing, large crowd, and "Fitness for Life" sign.

  • On Tuesday, March 24, VA Long Beach hosted its 12th portrait unveiling as part of the Veteran Portrait Project—an initiative that brings together Veterans, student artists, and the community in a powerful celebration of service, storytelling, and creativity.

    Group of people stand in front of framed photo of a man.

  • This Valentine’s Day, hospital rooms at VA Long Beach are filled with warmth and gratitude—thanks to dozens of handmade Valentine’s cards created by community groups, VA employees, and even local students.

    Four people holding signs stand behind a table of gift bags.

  • When Marine Veteran Jose Reynoso selected California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) art student Carina Tan's sketch of him for the Veteran Portrait Project, he noted her exceptional “attention to detail” – a term that has special meaning that bridges the military and art worlds.

    Carina Tan, CSULB art student; Jose Reynoso, Marine Corps Veteran; Deborah Ludke, Veteran Appreciation Committee Chair

  • VA Long Beach made their return to the 38th National Veterans Golden Age Games in Salt Lake City, Utah for the first time since 2019.

    VA Long Beach Healthcare System participants in the 38th National Veteran Golden Age Games

  • Ramon Balanga, retired Navy Veteran established service connection under the PACT Act with support from VA and the Veterans Legal Institute (VLI). Now he's seeking to help his brothers in service do the same.

    Ramon Balanga holds proof of his service location, eventually getting him his PACT Act benefits.

  • Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center's Community Living Center's Hospice Team was awarded the 2024 DAISY Team Award on May 10, 2024.

    Community Living Center Hospice Team, roughly 30 employees posing with the DAISY Team Award banner

  • US Army Veteran Stoney B Blues blew the audience away at the Vietnam War Veterans Day Event on March 29, 2024 at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center.

    Stoney B Blues playing guitar

  • You're not alone—the Veterans Crisis Line is here for you. You don't have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to call 988.

    Veterans Crisis Line logo and the words "New number; Same support. Dial 988 then press 1. Share it with your networks"

  • In keeping with VA’s commitment to improve communication, VA Long Beach Healthcare System invites Veterans, their families, caregivers and beneficiaries, as well as community partners, to a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

    The American flag and the words "Virtual Veterans Town Hall; Ask questions, get answers; Tuesday, July 19, 6-7:30 p.m."