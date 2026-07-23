Stories
VA Long Beach health care top stories.
This year, the Long Beach Sharks – a team of Veterans organized through VA Long Beach – delivered at the National Veterans Golden Age Games in Tampa, Florida, returning home with seven gold medals, five silver medals, three bronze medals, and six ribbons.
On Tuesday, March 24, VA Long Beach hosted its 12th portrait unveiling as part of the Veteran Portrait Project—an initiative that brings together Veterans, student artists, and the community in a powerful celebration of service, storytelling, and creativity.
This Valentine’s Day, hospital rooms at VA Long Beach are filled with warmth and gratitude—thanks to dozens of handmade Valentine’s cards created by community groups, VA employees, and even local students.
When Marine Veteran Jose Reynoso selected California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) art student Carina Tan's sketch of him for the Veteran Portrait Project, he noted her exceptional “attention to detail” – a term that has special meaning that bridges the military and art worlds.
VA Long Beach made their return to the 38th National Veterans Golden Age Games in Salt Lake City, Utah for the first time since 2019.
Ramon Balanga, retired Navy Veteran established service connection under the PACT Act with support from VA and the Veterans Legal Institute (VLI). Now he's seeking to help his brothers in service do the same.
Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center's Community Living Center's Hospice Team was awarded the 2024 DAISY Team Award on May 10, 2024.
US Army Veteran Stoney B Blues blew the audience away at the Vietnam War Veterans Day Event on March 29, 2024 at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center.
You're not alone—the Veterans Crisis Line is here for you. You don't have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to call 988.
In keeping with VA’s commitment to improve communication, VA Long Beach Healthcare System invites Veterans, their families, caregivers and beneficiaries, as well as community partners, to a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.