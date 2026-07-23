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Stories

VA Long Beach health care top stories.

  • June is National Cancer Survivor Month, and VA is celebrating Veteran cancer survivors and their journeys.

    A sunny background, a purple ribbon and the words "Celebrate Life"

  • Coming in early July, the Anaheim clinic, located at 2569 West Woodland Drive will be relocating to 770 S Placentia Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870.

    Map drawing showing route from Anaheim to Placentia and the services offered

  • Spring is the perfect time to get moving!

    Four Veterans: one mowing the lawn, one walking her dog, one exercising on a treadmill and one in a wheelchair lifting weights. Plus the message "Be physically Active."

  • The Los Angeles VA Regional Office (LARO) will host a Virtual Claims Clinic honoring Pride Month and celebrating Juneteenth.

    A soldier and the words "VA Claims." The LGBTQ+ rainbow and the words "Pride Month." The map of Africa and the words "Juneteenth". 3-in-1 event. Friday, June 10, 10-11 a.m. Virtual

  • They were among nearly three thousand Veterans who answered the call and submitted an entry for the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition. However, their creations and stories outstood the crowd and were consecrated as first-place winners.

    Image of the 4 art pieces that won first-place at the National Creative Arts Competition

  • Every day hundreds of appreciative citizens in our community join thousands of volunteers across the country in thanking Veterans for their service by volunteering at VA Long Beach Healthcare System.

    Raised hands and the word "volunteer"

  • In keeping with VA’s commitment to improve communication, VA Long Beach Healthcare System invites Veterans, their families, caregivers and beneficiaries, as well as community partners, to a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

    Image of the American flag and the word "Virtual Veterans Town Hall. Ask questions, get answers. Tuesday, April 19, 12-1 p.m."

  • On March 29 each year, our nation observes National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

    The image of the Vietnam War Veteran coin, the words "National Vietnam War Veterans Day," the National Defense Service Ribbon and the Vietnam Service Ribbon

  • VA Long Beach Healthcare System will soon begin performing neurosurgery – elective, urgent and emergent – in-house, in lieu of referring Veterans to another VA facility and/or community partner.

    Image of a Computerized Tomography (CT) scan

  • Here are the latest updates from VA Long Beach.

    Image of sunrise and butterflies flying