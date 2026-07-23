Stories
VA Long Beach health care top stories.
June is National Cancer Survivor Month, and VA is celebrating Veteran cancer survivors and their journeys.
Coming in early July, the Anaheim clinic, located at 2569 West Woodland Drive will be relocating to 770 S Placentia Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870.
Spring is the perfect time to get moving!
The Los Angeles VA Regional Office (LARO) will host a Virtual Claims Clinic honoring Pride Month and celebrating Juneteenth.
They were among nearly three thousand Veterans who answered the call and submitted an entry for the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition. However, their creations and stories outstood the crowd and were consecrated as first-place winners.
Every day hundreds of appreciative citizens in our community join thousands of volunteers across the country in thanking Veterans for their service by volunteering at VA Long Beach Healthcare System.
In keeping with VA’s commitment to improve communication, VA Long Beach Healthcare System invites Veterans, their families, caregivers and beneficiaries, as well as community partners, to a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
On March 29 each year, our nation observes National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
VA Long Beach Healthcare System will soon begin performing neurosurgery – elective, urgent and emergent – in-house, in lieu of referring Veterans to another VA facility and/or community partner.
Here are the latest updates from VA Long Beach.