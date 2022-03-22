Physical Therapy Neurologic Residency
VA Long Beach Health Care System (VALBHS) is pleased to announce the future formation of a physical therapy neurologic residency program. This developing program will offer a single position for a one-year residency, with full-time position through VA Long Beach, tentatively starting in July 2023.
Mission Statement: To provide evidence-based education to Neurologic Physical Therapy Residents that accelerates their professional growth, knowledge, and problem-solving skills in an interdisciplinary environment. To produce the next generation of patient-centered clinical specialists who are able to treat the whole individual throughout the continuum of care, who value lifelong learning, and provide highly skilled patient care for Veterans with Neurologic conditions and the community. To demonstrate continual improvement efforts by implementing key initiatives to meet needs of the population throughout residency.
Vision Statement: The Veterans Health Administration is uniquely positioned as the largest integrated healthcare system in the United States to provide comprehensive services to our Veterans throughout the continuum of care. The Long Beach VA Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency will serve our Veteran community by increasing access to the highest level of specialized care and expertise at critical junctures in longitudinal episodes of care. Attracting, training, and retaining exceptional clinical specialists is crucial to remaining the provider of choice for our Veteran population. By training the highest quality clinicians we seek to solidify our position as functional mobility experts throughout the continuum of care.
Mychael Bueno PT, DPT
PT Site Coordinator of Clinical Education/ Neurologic Residency Director
VA Long Beach health care
Email: Mychael.Bueno@va.gov
Joayn Truong PT, DPT, NCS, ATP
PT Residency Supervision/ SCI Mentor
VA Long Beach health care
Email: Joayn.Truong@va.gov
Program Goals
- To develop clinical specialists who strive to serve our Veterans through evidenced based, innovative evaluation and treatments.
- To strengthen our Long Beach VA Physical therapy team by retaining highly qualified specialists with advanced neurological practice.
- To advance the Long Beach VA mission and vision to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
Admissions Standards
Interested applicants must submit an application through Residency and Fellowship Physical Therapy Centralized Application Service (RF-PTCAS). Current DPT students are eligible to apply, provided they are licensed prior to the tentative start date. In addition, they must meet the following criteria:
Minimum Standards
- U.S. citizen
- English language proficiency
- Current, full, active, and unrestricted license to practice PT in the United States OR a current doctoral student from a CAPTE-accredited physical therapy program who graduates and obtains licensure prior to the start of the residency
- Ability to comply with LBVAMC application and employment requirements including:
- Participate in COVID-19 vaccination program
- Agree to random drug testing
- Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959
- Background/security investigation
- Participate in sessional influenza vaccination program
- Selected applicants will be required to complete onboarding process
- Additional eligibility information is available at https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt-eligibility.asp
Preferred Qualifications
- History of academic achievement and recognition
- Display superior written and spoken communication skills
- Clinical experience relevant to neurologic PT
- Interested in acquiring advanced clinical reasoning and skills in neurologic physical therapy
- Demonstrate interest in exploring federal employment opportunities upon graduation
- Demonstrate a desire to serve Veterans and/or are Veterans themselves
- Willingness to dedicate additional hours outside work to self-study and professional advancement
- The resident also agrees to file their ABPTS Board exam application in June prior to graduation and sit during the window of examination in February/March the following year unless otherwise specified
Application Procedures
Resident applicants must submit a complete application package to the Residency and Fellowship Physical Therapy Centralized Application Service (RF-PTCAS) prior to the April 2023 deadline
A completed application package is required in order to be selected for interview by the Residency Committee
At this time, interviews will be planned as in-person or virtual interviews
The interview process is conducted and a candidate is selected
Upon selection, the candidate must meet all criteria for federal employment
Non-Discrimination/Reasonable Accommodations Notice
The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, age, membership in an employee organization, or other non-merit factor.
Federal agencies must provide reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities where appropriate. Applicants requiring reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process should contact the hiring agency directly. Determinations on requests for reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Agreement Duration
This neurologic residency will be completed within 12 months, with a maximum of 2,080 hours of instruction and patient care. The Resident is boarded as a temporary employee of the VA, during this training period. The anticipated started date for each academic year is early July and will end in late June the following year.
Resident Benefits
The standard benefits for a VA Resident include:
- 11 paid federal holidays
- 4 hours of Sick Leave (SL) per pay period, bi-weekly (up to 104 hours over 26 pay periods)
- 4 hours of Annual Leave (AL) per pay period, bi-weekly (up to 104 hours over 26 pay periods)
- Trainees with 1-year appointment are eligible for Federal Employee Healthcare Benefits. However, they are not eligible for benefits such as Vision, Dental, FMLA (e.g. paid parental leave).
- Registration for Neuroconsortium webinars and onsite learning will be paid for by the Program to supplement independent Resident learning activities. Travel and lodging are the responsibility of the resident.
- Others: Professional membership dues (APTA and Neurologic Section Membership) are the Resident’s responsibility.