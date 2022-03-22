Physical Therapy Neurologic Residency

Mission Statement: To provide evidence-based education to Neurologic Physical Therapy Residents that accelerates their professional growth, knowledge, and problem-solving skills in an interdisciplinary environment. To produce the next generation of patient-centered clinical specialists who are able to treat the whole individual throughout the continuum of care, who value lifelong learning, and provide highly skilled patient care for Veterans with Neurologic conditions and the community. To demonstrate continual improvement efforts by implementing key initiatives to meet needs of the population throughout residency.

Vision Statement: The Veterans Health Administration is uniquely positioned as the largest integrated healthcare system in the United States to provide comprehensive services to our Veterans throughout the continuum of care. The Long Beach VA Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency will serve our Veteran community by increasing access to the highest level of specialized care and expertise at critical junctures in longitudinal episodes of care. Attracting, training, and retaining exceptional clinical specialists is crucial to remaining the provider of choice for our Veteran population. By training the highest quality clinicians we seek to solidify our position as functional mobility experts throughout the continuum of care.