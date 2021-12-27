Nursing Student
Welcome, Nursing Academic Affiliates! Share in our mission to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. VA Long Beach Healthcare System welcomes you and looks forward to providing rewarding experiences for nursing students that will build strong clinical skills. You are on your way to becoming a part of the VA's proud tradition of providing the highest quality of care to our Nation’s Heroes!
IMPORTANT!!
For ALL Nursing Students (including 1:1 preceptorship): all required forms and training must be completed and delivered to the facility eight (8) weeks prior to the start of the rotation for processing.
For Nursing Faculty, please allow 10-12 weeks processing time prior to the start of the rotation for any faculty who is new to LBVA.
These processing times are not negotiable. Failure to meet the deadline will impact the start of the rotation.
We are working closely with the school placement coordinator. If you have any questions, please contact your school coordinator. They are your liaison between you and our VA. Coordination must be done through your school coordinator and our LBVA placement coordinator. Arrangements for any nursing student placement must be approved PRIOR to placement by the Clinical Staff Development Department. This includes students in the nursing discipline for NA, LVN, RN, MSN, DNP, NP, CRNA, PhD, etc.
This page is designed to help you successfully complete all required documents and training prior to beginning your rotation at the VA. The following steps are mandatory requirements for your student rotation with the VA Healthcare System.
DIRECTIONS FOR NURSING STUDENT PROCESSING (for Nursing Faculty, scroll to Faculty section)
Who: School Placement Coordinator
When: Up to a year prior to rotation
All nursing clinical rotations and/or preceptorships must be pre-approved by the Clinical Staff Development Department in the Office of Education before any paperwork is initiated.
- For Non- Orange County Consortium members, please request approval by submitting an email to VHALONClinicalStaffDevelopmentAdminSupport@va.gov
For one to one preceptorships, please complete document the One to One Preceptorship Agreement form in the additional resources section.
Who: School Placement Coordinator
When: No later than 10 weeks prior to start of rotation
School coordinator must complete TQCVL documents (TQCVL for each student and one TQCVL List for entire cohort). The school coordinator MUST verify accuracy of information. Errors may cause a delay in rotation start date. Please refer to the TQCVL Guide for instructions.
- TQCVL Guide
- TQCVL Template
- TQCVL List
Who: Student completes information. School Placement Coordinator delivers student packet to LBVA Education Department
When: No later than 8 weeks prior to start of rotation. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
No later than eight weeks prior to rotation, complete all required forms inside the Allied Health Packet for WOC Nursing document. All forms must be filled out electronically; no handwritten applications will be accepted. Please fill out all forms completely. If something doesn't apply, please enter “N/A.” If you have no middle name, put, “NMN.” Make sure the name you provide on your application is IDENTICAL (including spaces, hyphens) as what appears on the ID you will be using for Fingerprinting.
For cohorts, the School Coordinator must make an appointment with our Education Assistant, Everlin HernandezJuarez, to review the packet for completeness. For 1:1 preceptorship, the student may make the appointment directly. To make an appointment, email: Everlin.HernandezJuarez@va.gov
- Allied Health Packet WOC Nursing
Who: Student
When: 6-8 weeks prior to rotation
Once the student has completed all the required forms, they will also need to complete mandatory VA TRAINING via the Talent Management System (TMS). To get started, follow the instructions on the TMS Student Enrollment.
- TMS Student Enrollment Instructions
Use your school email to create the TMS account.
Who: Student
When: Within one week from packet drop off in Step 3 (no later than 6 weeks prior to rotation start date)
The School Coordinator must communicate to the students when the packet was dropped off. Then the student can go to the facility and get fingerprinted. Be sure to tell the Fingerprinting staff that they are a NURSING student and the name of the school.
Bring one form of valid government ID (i.e. driver’s license or passport, etc). Make sure the name provided on the application is EXACTLY how it appears on the identification (this includes hyphens, initials, etc).
Fingerprinting Location: Bldg. 165; Rm. C214 – No appointment needed:
Mondays/Tuesdays and Thursday/Fridays from 9am-12noon (no walk-ins on Wednesdays)
For additional information, see document below…
Who: Student
When: On the same day of fingerprinting
Student must stop by the PIV Badge Photo department (same place as Fingerprinting) and make an appointment for 3 weeks from the day of fingerprinting. Make sure to communicate that they are a NURSING student and the name of the school.
Who: Student
When: No later than 6 weeks prior to rotation start date
Student must go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9Q5F2YC to validate fingerprinting was done. Once this information is received Education Assistant, Everlin HernandezJuarez will initiate request to complete badging process and computer access.
Who: Student
When: No later than 3 weeks prior to rotation start
Proceed with picture at scheduled time. Pictures are taken in Bldg. 165 2nd Floor, Rm. C214. Two forms of government IDs are required (see complete list under Fingerprinting section)
For example:
Passport or Driver’s License/State Issued ID AND Social Security Card
Usually, on the same day the picture is taken, the badge will be issued.
It is CRITICAL to adhere to the above timeline. Any variances will likely result in delay of the start date of the rotation.
For basic processing questions, please contact Everlin HernandezJuarez at Everlin.HernandezJuarez@va.gov or VHALONGME@va.gov . For placement or clinical questions, please contact Lilibeth Patricio, Nurse Educator at Lilibeth.Patricio@va.gov
Who: Student
When: Towards end of rotation.
At the end of the rotation, if you are not returning for a future rotation, each student must process out.. On the last day of rotation, allow enough time to log into VA email to access clearance form. Select Nurse for the classification. For nursing trainees, put Ahnnya Slaughter as the supervisor.
- Exit Survey can be completed if not already completed by clicking the link. https://www.research.net/r/vatssmobile
- Screen shot proof of completion
- Save file as JPEG and upload to your desktop if necessary.
- Attach to form.
DIRECTIONS FOR NURSING FACULTY PROCESSING
Nursing Faculty must undergo a credentialing process if this is their first rotation OR they’ve had a separation from the school and now returning. This process may take up to 12 weeks so please plan accordingly! Please review the instructions CAREFULLY. If you have any question about Faculty Onboarding, please contact VHALONClinicalStaffDevelopmentAdminSupport@va.gov
Forms and Additional Resources
Points of Contact
Lilibeth Patricio
Nurse Educator
VA Long Beach health care
Email: Lilibeth.Patricio@va.gov
Everlin Hernandez Juarez
Program Specialist, Student Education
VA Long Beach health care