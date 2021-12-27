IMPORTANT!!

For ALL Nursing Students (including 1:1 preceptorship): all required forms and training must be completed and delivered to the facility eight (8) weeks prior to the start of the rotation for processing.

For Nursing Faculty, please allow 10-12 weeks processing time prior to the start of the rotation for any faculty who is new to LBVA.

These processing times are not negotiable. Failure to meet the deadline will impact the start of the rotation.

We are working closely with the school placement coordinator. If you have any questions, please contact your school coordinator. They are your liaison between you and our VA. Coordination must be done through your school coordinator and our LBVA placement coordinator. Arrangements for any nursing student placement must be approved PRIOR to placement by the Clinical Staff Development Department. This includes students in the nursing discipline for NA, LVN, RN, MSN, DNP, NP, CRNA, PhD, etc.