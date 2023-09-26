Pharmacy Residency Program
Hello and thank you for inquiring about the VA Long Beach Healthcare System ASHP Accredited Pharmacy Residency Program. The VA Long Beach residency program was first established in 1979—and continues to be a leader in the advancement of clinical pharmacy practice. Our program offers opportunities to practice across a wide variety of settings within a large integrated healthcare system.
Program Information
Our Pharmacy Residency Brochure provides a comprehensive overview of our program. The brochure encompasses all the necessary information you may require to thoroughly understand our residency offering. Furthermore, we encourage you to explore our YouTube video, where you will find additional valuable insights into our program. We believe that these resources will assist you in making an informed decision regarding your future endeavors in the field of pharmacy.
Application Deadline: January 2, 2024
This year, we will be hosting 3 Open House Sessions. Please note that the in-person session will be limited to the first 40 attendees to register.
Sign up to learn more about us and/or register for an upcoming open house session.
Virtual Dates:
- Oct 27, 2023 (Fri): 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
- Nov 3, 2023 (Fri): 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
In-Person Date:
- Nov 17, 2023 (Fri): 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
- Held in VA Long Beach Pharmacy Conference Room
For any questions regarding our pharmacy residency program, feel free to contact us at VHALON PharmResidency.