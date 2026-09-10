Pharmacy residency program (PGY1)
VA Long Beach Healthcare System offers a one-year postgraduate (PGY1) Pharmacy Residency Program accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP). The residency program was first established in 1979—and continues to be a leader in the advancement of clinical pharmacy practice. Our program offers opportunities to practice across a wide variety of settings within a large integrated healthcare system. This program offers 6 positions annually.
Purpose
The purpose of this PGY1 pharmacy residency program is to build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete this PGY1 program will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy, and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two residencies.
Description
This residency program aims to train pharmacists to provide pharmaceutical care across a variety of practice settings (e.g., ambulatory care, acute care, critical care, pharmacy benefit management, and pharmacy operations), participate as a member of the health care team, and provide education of patients, health professionals and themselves. In addition, residents will learn to perform self-monitoring and demonstrate leadership through contributions to performance improvement. Residents will be encouraged to develop an approach to the profession that can lead to life-long learning and career satisfaction.
Structure
The residency program consists of an orientation, four core rotations, four longitudinal rotations, and four elective rotations. Core and elective rotations are typically 6 weeks in duration. Longitudinal experiences begin after orientation and last the duration of the year.
Required Core Rotations:
- Acute Care Medicine
- Critical Care
- Patient Aligned Care Team (may be assigned to offsite community-based clinic)
- Specialty Clinics
- Quality and Medication Safety
Required Longitudinal Learning Rotations
- Research/Quality Improvement Project
- VA Pharmacy Teaching and Precepting Certificate
- Staffing
Elective Rotations
- Outpatient Pharmacy Operations**
- Inpatient Pharmacy Operations**
- Advanced Acute Care Medicine
- Advanced PACT
- Anticoagulation
- Home Based Primary Care
- Emergency Medicine
- Surgery
- Infectious Diseases
- Inpatient Psychiatry
- Inpatient Spinal Cord Injury
- Community Living Center (Nursing Home)
- Oncology
- Pharmacy Administration
**Selective required (must choose one operations rotation)
Benefits
- Period of Appointment: 12 months, July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2028
- Estimated Stipend: $ 57,352 (based on 2026-2027 stipend)
- Health/Dental/Vision/Life insurance options
- Authorized Absence and registration support to attend select professional meetings such as ASHP Midyear or CSHP Annual Seminar and South-West VA Residents Conference (or similar)
- Thirteen (13) days annual leave (“vacation”) accrued 4 hours every 2 weeks.
- Thirteen (13) days sick leave accrued 4 hours every 2 weeks.
- Eleven (11) paid holidays.
- Centralized office workspace with access to up-to-date personal computer and desk
- Lab coat, scrub allotment and laundry service
- Free on-site parking
- Per-diem (moonlighting) opportunities (contingent on funding)
Pharmacist License Requirement
- Pharmacist license in one of the States of the United States by October 28th of the residency year.
- The applicant is highly encouraged to take the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination (NAPLEX) and the California or Multistate Pharmacist Jurisprudence Examination (CPJE or MPJE) prior to entering the residency program (July 1st).
- Failure to obtain licensure within 120 days of residency start may result in termination from the program.
Applicant Qualifications
- Possess or in the process of obtaining a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from an accredited school or college of pharmacy.
- Eligible for licensure to practice pharmacy in any state.
- United States citizenship with proof of naturalization if naturalized at the time of application.
- Male Trainees: Registration for Selective Service prior to end of 25th birthday or by the time of application submission, whichever comes first.
- Participation in the ASHP Residency Matching Program
How to Apply
Application deadline: January 2, 2027 at 11:59 p.m. ET
Register with ASHP Resident Matching Program
Online submission to the program thru PhORCAS™ (Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application)
- Official school of pharmacy transcript (sent directly to PHORCAS™)
- Personal statement/letter of intent specifically addressing why you desire to do a residency with the VALB.
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three (3) letters of recommendation (standardized reference form in PhORCAS™).
- Supplemental information (http://www.va.gov/vaforms/): VA Application for Health Professions Trainees (Form # 10-2850D)
Connect with Us
Southern California Residency Showcase
September 18, 2026, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Yorba Linda Community Center
CSHP Seminar, Anaheim
November 6 and 7, 2026, 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Booth #708
VA Long Beach VIRTUAL Open House
November 16, 2026: 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
December 2, 2026: 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sign up
Contact Information
VA Long Beach Healthcare System
5901 E. 7th Street (119)
Long Beach, CA 90822
Phone:
For any questions regarding our pharmacy residency program, feel free to contact us at VHALON PHARM RESIDENCY.
Patricia Chun PharmD, BCPS
Medication Safety Officer, Residency Program Director
VA Long Beach health care
Email: patricia.chun@va.gov
Mustafa Lee PharmD, BCPS
Compounded Sterile Products Program Manager, Residency Program Coordinator
VA Long Beach health care
Email: Mustafa.lee@va.gov