The purpose of this PGY1 pharmacy residency program is to build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete this PGY1 program will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy, and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two residencies.