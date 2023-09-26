Program Information

Our Pharmacy Residency Brochure provides a comprehensive overview of our program. The brochure encompasses all the necessary information you may require to thoroughly understand our residency offering. Furthermore, we encourage you to explore our YouTube video, where you will find additional valuable insights into our program. We believe that these resources will assist you in making an informed decision regarding your future endeavors in the field of pharmacy.

Application Deadline: January 2, 2024

This year, we will be hosting 3 Open House Sessions. Please note that the in-person session will be limited to the first 40 attendees to register.

Sign up to learn more about us and/or register for an upcoming open house session.

Virtual Dates:

Oct 27, 2023 (Fri): 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Nov 3, 2023 (Fri): 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm

In-Person Date:

Nov 17, 2023 (Fri): 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Held in VA Long Beach Pharmacy Conference Room

For any questions regarding our pharmacy residency program, feel free to contact us at VHALON PharmResidency.