Postdoctoral Fellowship Program

Prior to the start of fellowship, a candidate must have obtained a doctorate in Clinical or Counseling Psychology from a graduate program approved by the American Psychological Association (APA), the Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS), or the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) at the time the program was completed. The applicant may have a doctoral degree in any area of psychology and have successfully completed a re-specialization program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology that is APA or CPA accredited. The applicant is expected to have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship. Our Psychology Fellowship Program will offer training in five areas for the 2021-2022 year:

Advanced Mental Health Inter-professional Education Women’s Mental Health & Trauma Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Rehabilitation Psychology Clinical Neuropsychology