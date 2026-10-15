Briefly describe in narrative form important information to assist potential applicants in assessing their likely fit with your program. This description must be consistent with the program’s policies on intern selection and practicum and academic preparation requirements:

The Psychology Department at the VALBHCS is committed to competency-based training and close supervision in a highly collegial setting. Prior to beginning their postdoctoral experience, Fellows are expected to have a solid grounding in generalist psychology training. The primary goal of the Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is for our Fellows to develop the full range of skills required for independent functioning as a psychologist in the arenas of clinical assessment and intervention, consultation, supervision and teaching, scholarly inquiry and research, and awareness of and sensitivity to professional, ethical, and legal issues. A second major goal of our Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is to prepare fellows to practice in one of the current high-priority areas of mental health care for Veterans, as illustrated by our Emphasis areas. Through professional activities in these areas, Fellows receive training that facilitates their development of the core advanced practice competencies. In addition, Fellows develop a depth of knowledge and advanced skills in working with specific populations and treatment settings (i.e., older adult Veterans, Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury, Veterans with physical and sensory disabilities, and those living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). For the Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology, high-priority areas include working with Veterans with head injury, mild cognitive impairment, dementia, or other neurological conditions.

Describe any other required minimum criteria used to screen applicants:

Applicants must meet the following prerequisites to be considered for our postdoctoral training program:

Completion of doctoral degree, including defense of dissertation, from a clinical or counseling psychology doctoral programs accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA) or the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) before the start date of the residency Completion of an APA-accredited psychology internship program U.S. citizenship. Matched postdoctoral residents are subject to fingerprinting, background checks, and a urine drug screen. Male applicants born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26



*** Failure to meet these qualifications could nullify an offer to an applicant.***

Our training programs are committed to creating a supportive learning environment for individuals of diverse backgrounds, and as a federal agency, we abide by the U.S. Government Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and Reasonable Accommodation policies. The Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program follows a policy of selecting the most qualified candidates and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Our commitment to diversity includes attempting to ensure an appropriate representation of individuals along many dimensions, including

(but not limited to) gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnic/racial minorities, and persons with disabilities.