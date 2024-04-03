Primary Care Nurse Practitioner residency program

This is a 12 month paid residency program that combines clinical experience (80%) and didactic training (20%). PC-NP residents will be exposed to residency sites in community, ambulatory, and specialty rotations, providing a well-rounded exposure to veteran care and evidenced based treatment. Didactic education is provided weekly within the NP residency program. All the VA OAA PC-NP residency leaders collaborate regularly to advance the residencies in line with the VA mission and Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education accreditation (CCNE) guidelines.

PC-NP residency program track mission statement

The VALBHS PC-NP residency program will prepare the next generation of PC-NPs to practice along the continuum of care from community to ambulatory and tertiary settings. Residents will be mentored by interprofessional faculty to achieve professional competencies in homeless care, primary care-mental health integration, humanism, leadership, and teamwork. They will grow with their colleagues and develop relationships that will support their practice in the primary care nurse practitioner professional role. They will be given the tools they need to provide our veterans with cutting edge diagnosis and treatment with personalized care. This program will enhance the VA's mission to provide excellent, evidence-based care to our nation’s heroes in the 21st century.