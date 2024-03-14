Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner residency program

This is a 12 month paid residency program that combines clinical experience (80%) and didactic training (20%). PMHNP residents will be exposed to residency sites in community, ambulatory, and inpatient specialty rotations, providing a well-rounded exposure to veteran care and evidenced based treatment. Didactic education is provided weekly within the residency program. All the VA OAA PMHNP residency leaders collaborate regularly to advance the residencies in line with the VA mission and Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education accreditation (CCNE) guidelines.

PMHNP residency program track mission statement

The PMHNP residency program will prepare the next generation of PMHNPs to practice along the continuum of care from community to ambulatory and tertiary settings. Residents will align with psychiatry, psychology, nursing, social work, pharmacy, internal medicine, geriatric and family nurse practitioner residents and fellows at multiple sites for a true multidisciplinary experience. They will grow with their colleagues and develop relationships that will support their practice in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner professional role. They will be given the tools they need to provide our veterans with cutting edge diagnosis and treatment with personalized care. This program will enhance the Veterans Administration mission to provide excellent, evidence-based care to our nation’s heroes in the 21st century.