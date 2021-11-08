 Skip to Content

Psychology Training

Psychology Training at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System is comprised of a Practicum Program, Internship Program and a Postdoctoral Fellowship Program. Please see below for further information including how to apply and contact information.

APPIC Match Numbers

General Track:
112911
Neuropsychology Track:
112912

ACCREDITATION

Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002-4242
202-336-5979
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org  
www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

