Program information

Eligibility requirements

Eligibility for Psychology training programs are described in each public materials. Additional information can be found on the Office of Academia Affiliations webpage.

VA psychology training

VA ensures that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips. To learn more about our training, visit the Psychology training webpage.

APPIC match numbers

General track:

112911

Neuropsychology track:

112912

Contact information