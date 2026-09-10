Psychology training
Thank you for your interest in VA Long Beach Healthcare System’s psychology training programs. The clinical services we provide afford excellent training opportunities to develop advanced competencies in clinical psychology, further preparing psychologists to serve within the VA or the nation at large.
VA Long Beach Healthcare System is comprised of a practicum program, internship program and a postdoctoral fellowship program. Please see below for further information including how to apply and contact information.
Neuropsychology practicum program
Program information
Eligibility requirements
Eligibility for Psychology training programs are described in each public materials. Additional information can be found on the Office of Academia Affiliations webpage.
VA psychology training
VA ensures that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips. To learn more about our training, visit the Psychology training webpage.
APPIC match numbers
General track:
112911
Neuropsychology track:
112912
Contact information
Leela Farina PhD
Director, Psychology Doctoral Programs
VA Long Beach health care
Phone:
Email: Leela.Farina@va.gov
Spring Flores Johnson PhD
Director of Psychology Postdoctoral Training Programs
VA Long Beach health care
Phone:
Email: Spring.Johnson@va.gov
Accreditation
The psychology internship and residency programs at VA Long Beach Healthcare System are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The APA CoA can be reached at:
750 First Street NE,
Washington, DC 20002-4242;
Telephone:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
https://accreditation.apa.org/