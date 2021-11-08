Psychology Training
Psychology Training at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System is comprised of a Practicum Program, Internship Program and a Postdoctoral Fellowship Program. Please see below for further information including how to apply and contact information.
PROGRAM INFO
Eligibility Requirements
VA Psychology Training
APPIC Match Numbers
General Track:
112911
Neuropsychology Track:
112912
ACCREDITATION
Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002-4242
202-336-5979
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
www.apa.org/ed/accreditation