Skip to Content

Los Angeles VA Regional Benefit Office

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

11000 Wilshire Blvd., Federal Building
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Tall white building at the corner of Wilshire and Sepulveda Boulevards

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Appointments are available for your convenience and to reduce wait times. 

Schedule a virtual or in-person appointment

If  you visit, please bring a valid photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents: 

Documents 

  • A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)  
  • Copies of relevant medical records  

Personal information  

  • Your Social Security number   
  • Direct deposit information  

Information about your dependents   

  • Dates of birth   
  • Social Security numbers   

We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call us for more information.

The Los Angeles Regional Office is located in the Wilshire Federal Building, directly across from the Los Angeles National Cemetery. 

Free parking is available onsite. The visitor lot can be accessed from Sepulveda Boulevard or Veteran Avenue. 

The nearest bus stop is located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue, close to the building's visitor entrance.

Visit the Los Angeles Department of Transportation for route maps and schedules

You may also call Los Angeles County Mass Transit Authority at for this information.

The visitor entrance is on the east side of the building facing Veteran Avenue.

Please wait in the designated VA line and allow time to be screened for security. 

We are located on the second floor.

In the spotlight

Get 1-on-1 assistance at one of our nationwide VA VetFest events

Attend a local event to 

  • learn about the PACT Act and how it might impact your eligibility
  • get help with your VA health care enrollment or benefit claim
  • receive a toxic exposure screening to determine if you may be eligible for benefits

Los Angeles Regional Office newsletter

Subscribe to our monthly Los Angeles Compass newsletter for information about upcoming events, topics of interest, and VBA job openings, plus links to the VA Welcome Kit, VA Federal Benefits Booklet, Veterans Benefits Guide and more.

Virtual Hispanic Heritage Month outreach symposium

This event will provide info on benefits & services that may be available to you. Online claims, PACT Act, Vet Centers, & fraud prevention will be discussed, among other items.

Date: Thur., Sept. 19, 2024

Time: 10:00-11:30 a.m. PT

 

 

Veteran benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

We can help you explore your options for learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job. We can also help you apply for employment benefits and services, apply for education benefits, and get support for your Veteran-owned small business.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits and services

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help with disability compensation benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.

Get connected

We can help you find and learn about resources and services

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Get connected

We can help you find and learn about resources and services

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help with an MST-related claim

Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits and services

We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Family member and caregiver benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

We can help you apply for Veterans burial allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs. We can also help you apply for certain memorial items to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for burial benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Service member benefits

Select a topic to learn more.

If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.

Get help applying

We can help you restart benefits, enroll, or file a claim.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get a copy of a VA letter

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help changing your direct deposit information

Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim​.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help requesting records

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

Use the link below to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Can't find the service you're looking for?

Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration

Other nearby VA locations

VA locations in other areas

Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?

Last updated: