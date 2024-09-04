Los Angeles VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Appointments are available for your convenience and to reduce wait times.
If you visit, please bring a valid photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents:
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call us for more information.
The Los Angeles Regional Office is located in the Wilshire Federal Building, directly across from the Los Angeles National Cemetery.
Free parking is available onsite. The visitor lot can be accessed from Sepulveda Boulevard or Veteran Avenue.
The nearest bus stop is located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue, close to the building's visitor entrance.
Visit the Los Angeles Department of Transportation for route maps and schedules
You may also call Los Angeles County Mass Transit Authority at
The visitor entrance is on the east side of the building facing Veteran Avenue.
Please wait in the designated VA line and allow time to be screened for security.
We are located on the second floor.
Get 1-on-1 assistance at one of our nationwide VA VetFest events
Attend a local event to
- learn about the PACT Act and how it might impact your eligibility
- get help with your VA health care enrollment or benefit claim
- receive a toxic exposure screening to determine if you may be eligible for benefits
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you explore your options for learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job. We can also help you apply for employment benefits and services, apply for education benefits, and get support for your Veteran-owned small business.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you apply for Veterans burial allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs. We can also help you apply for certain memorial items to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
