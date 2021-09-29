About VA Louisville health care

The VA Louisville Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Facilities include our Robley Rex VA Medical Center and 8 community-based outpatient clinics in Carrollton, Clarkson, Fort Knox, and Louisville, Kentucky; and New Albany and Scottsburg, Indiana. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Louisville health services page.

The VA Louisville Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA MidSouth Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 9 (VISN 9), which includes medical centers and clinics in Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, and Virginia.

Learn more about VISN 9

Research and development

At Robley Rex VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

We currently have 41 principal investigators conducting more than 85 active research projects.

Major research areas include:

Blood disorders

Cancer

Endocrinology

Heart disease

Immunology

Infectious diseases

Kidney disease

Liver disease

Neuropsychiatry

Pulmonology

Surgical sepsis

Vision

Teaching and learning

Our Robley Rex VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

Our primary affiliation is with the University of Louisville School of Medicine. We offer residency training in many major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties as well as internal medicine, general surgery, and psychiatry. Every year, we train more than 350 university residents, interns, and students.

Our medical center is also affiliated with more than 30 other institutions, including the University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, and St. Catherine College. Through these affiliations, we provide associated health training in audiology and speech pathology, dentistry, healthcare administration, laboratory technology, nuclear medicine, nursing, nutrition, ophthalmologic technology, pharmacy, psychology, radiology, rehabilitative medicine, respiratory therapy, social work, and seminary.

Our medical center is also the advanced cardiac life support training hub for most of the residents and many of the critical care nurses in Louisville and the state of Kentucky.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The VA Louisville Healthcare System has been serving Veterans since 1952.

Our health care services are available to more than 150,000 Veterans in a 35-county area in the Kentuckiana region.

In April 2010, the Louisville VA Medical Center was renamed in honor of World War I-era veteran and longtime VA volunteer Robley Rex.

Robley Henry Rex was born in May 1901 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He enlisted in the Army in 1919 at age 18 and served in Army Intelligence in Europe. After his discharge from the Army in 1922, Rex returned to Kentucky where he farmed in Daviess County and worked for the U.S. Postal Service before moving to Louisville. In 1986, he started volunteering to help his fellow Veterans. For the next 23 years, he logged more than 14,600 hours as a VA volunteer. Rex died in 2009, a few days before his 108th birthday.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthics

American College of Surgeons, Commission on Cancer

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

College of American Pathologists

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

National Committee for Quality Assurance

National Health Physics Program

The VA Louisville Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Top Performer for Quality, 2012

2009 VA Robert W. Carey Trophy Award, 2009

VHA Improvement Forum Recognition, 2009

VA Robert W. Carey Performance Excellence Award, 2007 and 2008

Kentucky Center for Performance Excellence Award – Achievement Level III, 2008

Systems Redesign Award Winners, 2007

VISN 9 Performance Award, 2005 and 2006

VHA ACA National Champion Team Award - Endoscopy Team, 2006

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!