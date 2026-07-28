About VA Louisville health care

The VA Louisville Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

The Louisville VA Healthcare System provides health care services at nine locations in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Facilities include our Robley Rex VA Medical Center and eight community-based outpatient clinics in Carrollton, Clarkson, Fort Knox, and Louisville, Kentucky, and New Albany and Scottsburg, Indiana. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Louisville health services page.

Research and development

The Robley Rex VA Medical Center conducts research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and healthcare leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. The goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

We currently have 41 principal investigators conducting more than 85 active research projects.

Major research areas include:

Blood disorders

Cancer

Endocrinology

Heart disease

Immunology

Infectious diseases

Kidney disease

Liver disease

Neuropsychiatry

Pulmonology

Surgical sepsis

Vision

For more information on CRF, visit: crflouva.org.

Teaching and learning

The Robley Rex VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. The primary medical affiliation is with the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Residency training is offered in many major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties as well as internal medicine, general surgery, and psychiatry. Every year, more than 350 university residents, interns, and students are trained at Robley Rex VA Medical Center.

The medical center is also affiliated with more than 30 other institutions, including the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky. Through these affiliations, associated health training in audiology and speech pathology, dentistry, healthcare administration, laboratory technology, nuclear medicine, nursing, nutrition, ophthalmologic technology, pharmacy, psychology, radiology, rehabilitative medicine, respiratory therapy, social work, and seminary are provided.

The medical center is also the advanced cardiac life support training hub for most of the residents and many of the critical care nurses in Louisville and the state of Kentucky.

Fast facts

The VA Louisville Healthcare System has been serving Veterans since 1952

On January 10, 1946, President Harry S. Truman signed the VA request to purchase approximately 59 acres outside the Louisville city limits

At a total of $8,000,000, the new 494-bed Louisville Veterans Hospital opened on April 2, 1952

In April 2010, the Louisville VA Medical Center was renamed in honor of World War I-era Veteran and longtime VA volunteer Robley Rex.

Robley Henry Rex was born in May 1901 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He enlisted in the Army in 1919 at age 18 and served in Army Intelligence in Europe. After his discharge from the Army in 1922, Rex returned to Kentucky where he farmed in Daviess County and worked for the U.S. Postal Service before moving to Louisville. In 1986, he started volunteering to help his fellow Veterans. For the next 23 years, he logged more than 14,600 hours as a VA volunteer. Rex died in 2009, a few days before his 108th birthday.

Access to Care

Is a tertiary care facility classified as a Clinical Referral Level 1b Facility

Currently serves Veterans living in a 35-county area of Kentucky and Indiana

Employs over 2,000 people

Authorized 133 beds

123,677 Veterans residing in the catchment area; Enrollment: 60,646; Users: 43,566

Average Daily Outpatient Visits: 1,746

Average Daily Outpatient ER Encounters: 50

Average Daily Discharges: 11

Average Daily Census: 76

The facility completed approximately 411,154 appointments in FY 2021 with 98% of these appointments being completed within 30 days of the patient indicated date

The facility treated 48,415 unique patients with 4,377 of those being women Veterans

The average wait time from preferred date was:

Mental Health = 2.8 days

Primary Care = 2.5 days

Specialty Care = 5.2 days

Veterans can get same-day access in primary care and mental health at all locations

The facility has implemented direct scheduling so Veterans can call clinics for an appointment without the need of a consult from their primary care provider in Optometry, Audiology, and Nutrition

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthics

American College of Surgeons, Commission on Cancer

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

College of American Pathologists

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

National Committee for Quality Assurance

National Health Physics Program

The VA Louisville Healthcare System has received the following awards: