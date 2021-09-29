Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA Louisville Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest quality of care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on continuous process improvement and by supporting a culture of safety.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Louisville health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
