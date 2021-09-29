Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

An interfaith chapel is available in the Robley Rex VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 502-287-6119.

Interfaith Chapel

Robley Rex VA Medical Center

Eighth floor

Map of Louisville campus

Phone: 502-287-6119

Hours: Coming soon!

Services

Weekday worship services: