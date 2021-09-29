Chaplain services
VA Louisville health care chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Chaplain services
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
An interfaith chapel is available in the Robley Rex VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 502-287-6119.
Interfaith Chapel
Robley Rex VA Medical Center
Eighth floor
Map of Louisville campus
Phone: 502-287-6119
Hours: Coming soon!
Services
Weekday worship services:
- Protestant Services
Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET
Meditation Services: Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Catholic Services
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. ET
Tuesday through Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET