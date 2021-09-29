 Skip to Content

Chaplain services

VA Louisville health care chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay. 

Chapel

An interfaith chapel is available in the Robley Rex VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 502-287-6119

Interfaith Chapel

Robley Rex VA Medical Center
Eighth floor 
Map of Louisville campus
Phone: 502-287-6119
Hours: Coming soon!

Services

Weekday worship services:

  • Protestant Services
    Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET
    Meditation Services: Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Catholic Services
    Sunday, 10:30 a.m. ET
    Tuesday through Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET
