Veterans' Information Session in Bardstown
- When
-
Friday, Feb 25, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
201 Cathedral Manor
Bardstown , KY
- Cost
- Free
Meet with Tammy Yarbrough, Veterans Outreach Program specialist at the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, and other representatives from the Kentucky Dept. of Veterans Affairs to discuss eligibility and enrollment, mental health services, voluntary services, compensation/pension related to service-connected disabilities and other available services.