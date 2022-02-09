 Skip to Content

Veterans' Information Session in Bardstown

Nelson County Public Library

When
Friday, Feb 25, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST
Where

201 Cathedral Manor

Bardstown , KY

Cost
Free

Meet with Tammy Yarbrough, Veterans Outreach Program specialist at the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, and other representatives from the Kentucky Dept. of Veterans Affairs to discuss eligibility and enrollment,  mental health services, voluntary services, compensation/pension related to service-connected disabilities and other available services. 

See all events

Last updated: