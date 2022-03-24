Veterans Legal Clinic (Provided by Legal Aid Society)
- When
-
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 24
- Cost
- Free
Registration
For more information, email Roy Berwick at rberwick@yourlegalaid.org
Join the Veterans Legal Clinic every Monday from 1 - 5 p.m. for free legal counseling in the areas of: Housing; Income; Family; Future; Veteran's claims and appeals, among others.
Where: Robley Rex VA Medical Center, Building 24
When: 1 - 5 p.m.