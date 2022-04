As of Monday, April 4, 2022, the Robley Rex VAMC is allowing one visitor per patient. Visitors will also notice that there will no longer be anyone screening for COVID-19 symptoms at entrances. While masks will be optional if you’re vaccinated, you should continue to contact your primary care provider if you’re experiencing flu-like symptoms. Patients are being asked not to enter the facility more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment.

Get updates on affected services and facilities