Kentucky Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) Online Event

Veterans Claims

When
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022 10:00 a.m. -
Thursday, Jun 9, 3:00 p.m. ET
Cost
Free

Registration

Hey Kentucky! VA and our partners will host a virtual event for all Kentucky Veterans, caregivers, service members, and survivors from June 7-9. 


Are you looking to get a status on your claim? Sign up for VA health care? Whatever it is, we’re here to help. Schedule an appointment to speak directly with us and get dedicated one-on-one service!


From June 7th - 9th, from 10a.m. - 3p.m. ET, Veteran Service Officers, VA experts, and community partners are coming together to help YOU obtain the benefits and services you have earned! At the time of your appointment, a Veteran Service Officer will call you—via telephone—to kick off your appointment. We look forward to connecting with you!


The list of services available includes:
•    VA Claims and Appeals Filing and Status Updates
•    VA Healthcare Eligibility and Enrollment
•    VA and Kentucky State Veterans Benefits
•    Family Member, Caregiver, and Survivor Benefits and Services
•    Community Services & Peer-to-Peer Networking Referral
•    Education, Employment, and Pro Bono Legal Referral


Appointments are available from 10a.m. – 3p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 7 to Thursday, June 9 When registering you will have the option to schedule the virtual appointment time/day, which best fits with your availability. 
Please register for the VEAC by Sunday, June 5 for this space-limited event.

