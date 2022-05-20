Kentucky Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) Online Event
- When
-
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022 10:00 a.m.
-
Thursday, Jun 9, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Hey Kentucky! VA and our partners will host a virtual event for all Kentucky Veterans, caregivers, service members, and survivors from June 7-9.
Are you looking to get a status on your claim? Sign up for VA health care? Whatever it is, we’re here to help. Schedule an appointment to speak directly with us and get dedicated one-on-one service!
From June 7th - 9th, from 10a.m. - 3p.m. ET, Veteran Service Officers, VA experts, and community partners are coming together to help YOU obtain the benefits and services you have earned! At the time of your appointment, a Veteran Service Officer will call you—via telephone—to kick off your appointment. We look forward to connecting with you!
The list of services available includes:
• VA Claims and Appeals Filing and Status Updates
• VA Healthcare Eligibility and Enrollment
• VA and Kentucky State Veterans Benefits
• Family Member, Caregiver, and Survivor Benefits and Services
• Community Services & Peer-to-Peer Networking Referral
• Education, Employment, and Pro Bono Legal Referral
Appointments are available from 10a.m. – 3p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 7 to Thursday, June 9 When registering you will have the option to schedule the virtual appointment time/day, which best fits with your availability.
Please register for the VEAC by Sunday, June 5 for this space-limited event.