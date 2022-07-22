 Skip to Content

Hiring Event for RNs and LPNs

When:

Thu. Aug 18, 2022, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

800 Zorn Avenue, West Entrance

Cost:

Free

Louisville VA Healthcare System has open positions for:

• Registered Nurse (RN) - All services and specialties

• Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) - All services and specialties

Submit resumes to: Lauren.Hamilton@va.gov

Hiring Event - Robley Rex VA Medical Center

800 Zorn Avenue, West Entrance

Thursday, August 18, 2022

9 AM - 4 PM, In Person Event

Federal Benefits:

• Enroll in Benefits on Day 1

• Competitive Salaries

• 26 Days Paid Vacation

• 13 Days Sick Leave

• 11 Paid Holidays

• Federal Retirement Pension

• Thrift Savings Plan (401K)

• Multiple Health Benefits Plans

• Dental / Vision Plans

• Flexible Spending Account

• Educational Loan Assistance

• Employee Assistance Program

• Guaranteed Hours

Sign-on Bonus: RNs 12k; LPNs 6k

