Hiring Event for RNs and LPNs
When:
Thu. Aug 18, 2022, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
800 Zorn Avenue, West Entrance
Cost:
Free
Louisville VA Healthcare System has open positions for:
• Registered Nurse (RN) - All services and specialties
• Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) - All services and specialties
Submit resumes to: Lauren.Hamilton@va.gov
Federal Benefits:
• Enroll in Benefits on Day 1
• Competitive Salaries
• 26 Days Paid Vacation
• 13 Days Sick Leave
• 11 Paid Holidays
• Federal Retirement Pension
• Thrift Savings Plan (401K)
• Multiple Health Benefits Plans
• Dental / Vision Plans
• Flexible Spending Account
• Educational Loan Assistance
• Employee Assistance Program
• Guaranteed Hours
• Sign-on Bonus: RNs 12k; LPNs 6k