VBA Claims Assistance
VBA
When:
Tue. Aug 23, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 5, Room 5201
Cost:
Free
The Louisville Regional Office will conduct outreach to provide claims assistance on August 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will take place at the following location:
