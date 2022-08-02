 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VBA Claims Assistance

VBA

When:

Tue. Aug 23, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 5, Room 5201

Cost:

Free

The Louisville Regional Office will conduct outreach to provide claims assistance on August 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will take place at the following location:

Louisville VA Medical Center 

Building 5, Room 5201

800 Zorn Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

To schedule an appointment for in-person claims assistance, go on-line at https://vets.force.com/VAVERA/s/

