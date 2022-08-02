VBA Claims Assistance

VBA

The Louisville Regional Office will conduct outreach to provide claims assistance on August 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will take place at the following location:

Louisville VA Medical Center

Building 5, Room 5201

800 Zorn Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

To schedule an appointment for in-person claims assistance, go on-line at https://vets.force.com/VAVERA/s/