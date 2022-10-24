National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
When:
Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
East Entrance
Cost:
Free
National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay is happening this Saturday, October 29th, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Join us at the East Entrance of the Robley Rex VAMC to dispose of old, unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications. This is open to Veterans and VA employees.