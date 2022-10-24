 Skip to Content
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

DEA

When:

Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

East Entrance

Cost:

Free

National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay is happening this Saturday, October 29th, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Join us at the East Entrance of the Robley Rex VAMC to dispose of old, unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications. This is open to Veterans and VA employees. 

