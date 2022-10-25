Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Nursing Assistants Hiring Event

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, our Hiring Event will focus on the following areas:

Registered Nurse (RN) - MPU/Endoscopy & Critical Care

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) - All inpatient units & outpatient clinics

Nursing Assistants (NA) - All inpatient units & MPU/Endoscopy



Hiring Event: *Applicants arriving after 6PM may need to complete parts of their onboarding at a later date*

Robley Rex VAMC

800 Zorn Avenue, West Entrance

9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.



A $12,000 sign-on incentive with a two-year service obligation has been approved for RNs

A $6,000 sign-on incentive with a two-year service obligation has been approved for LPNs



Those qualified and interested in employment with the VA are encouraged to submit contact information along with a current CV/resume to VISN9HRSBU-Lou@va.gov. For questions, please call the recruitment office at 502-287-5784.