Medical Support Assistant/House Keeping Aids Hiring Event

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the Robley Rex VAMC will be hosting a hiring and surge event for Medical Support Assistants and House Keeping Aids from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the West Entrance. Individuals interested in applying may bring a resume with them to the event or they may submit one to:

VISN9HRSBU-Lou@va.gov .