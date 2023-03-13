Veterans Public Town Hall

When: Tue. Apr 18, 2023, 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: American Legion Post 81 415 Lee Ave. leitchfield , KY Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us for our monthly Veterans Public Town Hall meeting. It is open to the public and we encourage anyone interested in our Veteran community to join us. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive overview of the PACT Act, opportunities to interact with benefit and specialty coordinators and get feedback from our Veterans on ways to improve how we deliver healthcare. Resource tables and staff members will also be available to provide valuable information on a variety of VA programs and services, to include:



• Hospital leadership

• Caregiver Support

• Eligibility

• Community Care

• Women Veterans

• Suicide Prevention



Please contact vhaloupublicaffairs@med.va.gov for any questions.