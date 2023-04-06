Run For the Wall

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Robley Rex VA Medical Center will once again have the privilege of hosting Run For The Wall participants as they travel across the country on their way to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC. Their mission is “To promote healing among ALL veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world.”

We expect more than 300 motorcycles will arrive at our facility at approximately 8:15 a.m. After parking, the riders will gather near the East Entrance in the POW memorial garden for a short ceremony beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. Please join us in welcoming them to our facility.

Staff support is needed for this event. If you are interested in serving as an escort for our visitors (approximately 30 minute shift), please contact Voluntary Service at x56221 or VHALOUVAVS@va.gov.

If you would like to donate snacks for the riders, please bring your donations of individually wrapped snacks and drinks for the riders to Voluntary Service, Suite A008, no later than Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

To learn more about Run For The Wall, visit their website at www.rftw.org.