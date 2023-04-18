VA2K

Mark your calendar and get ready to move! This year’s VA2K will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Robley Rex VAMC. There will be walking heats at 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. Take a mid-day break and stroll or roll with us! See the attachment for more information regarding registration, volunteering, t-shirts, events, and needed donations for homeless veterans. DEADLINE to order t-shirts is April 11, 2023.



We will have MUSIC outside the West Entrance provided by our own Teresa Kellam.



JEANS AND SNEAKERS: May be worn on May 17th for all who pre-register. Those who do not sign up will need to wear normal business attire.



ART THERAPY: Will be provided so take a moment to relax and express your creativity in a fun art project.



Updates will be provided for other activities happening during the event.



To REGISTER or VOLUNTEER for the event, visit Employee Occupational Health’s SharePoint and click on the VA2K icon or follow the link below:



Register for the VA2K



TEE SHIRTS: This year we are taking orders for VA2K T-Shirts. They will need to be pre-ordered and cost $10.00. Orders must be placed by April 11. Please see Carrie Thompson, RN or Reuben Raisor, RN in A-104j x54413 to place your order and pay for your shirt. Shirts are available in Gold or Grey and come in sizes S-5XL.





To help our homeless veterans, we are asking for NEW donations of:



Light Bulbs

Shower Curtains

Shower Rings

Shower Liners

Laundry Detergent

Fabric Softeners

Dryer Sheets

Bars of Soap

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Dishwashing Liquid

Trash Bags

Dish Cloths

Wash Cloths

Towels

Bleach

Foil/Saran Wrap

Pine Sol

Sponges

Small trash cans

Deodorant



Stop by Voluntary Service, room A-008, to deliver your donations. For more information contact Carrie Thompson at extension 54413 or vhalouocchealth@va.gov.