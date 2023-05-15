Veterans Public Town Hall Event

Join us for our monthly Veterans Town Hall meeting. It is open to the public and we encourage anyone interested in our Veteran community to join us. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive overview of the PACT Act, updates on all things happening at the VA, opportunities to interact with benefit and specialty coordinators and get feedback from our Veterans on ways to improve how we deliver healthcare. Staff from Enrollment and Eligibility, Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention, Community Care and the Women Veterans program will be on hand.