PACT Act Information Meeting

When: Tue. Aug 15, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 113 1251 Ring Rd. Elizabethtown , KY Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Join Dr. Beverly Frye as she discusses the expanded benefits now covered under the PACT Act. We will have health care providers on-hand to provide PACT Act screening - a 5-10 minute series of questions. The Veterans Benefits Administration will also be on hand to address questions related to claims. In addition to discussing expanded benefits now covered under the PACT Act, we will have staff from Enrollment and Eligibility, Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention, Community Care and the Women Veterans program on hand to discuss their services. If you know a Veteran not already enrolled in the VA to receive health care, this is a great opportunity to bring them and get them the care they've earned.