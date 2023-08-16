Warrior 2 Soul Mate Workshop

When: Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET Where: University of Louisville Shelby-Hurst Campus 440 N Whittington Pkwy Louisville, KY Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Warrior 2 Soul Mate provides practical skills for enhanced communication, empathy, emotional connection, understanding, love and empower participants with knowledge and skills to strengthen emotional connection and bonding.

The Warrior to Soul Mate is supported by PAIRS curriculum. Practical Application of Intimate Relationship Skills (PAIRS). An evidence-based practice that works to create and sustain positive relationships.

Veterans that are in any relationship that is at least six months old, nonviolent, married or unmarried, and of any sexual orientation are welcome to attend.

Registration is required, for questions, contact:

Chaplain Jon Rozema at Jonathan.Rozema@va.gov, 502-287-5950, OR

Chaplain Service email at RRVAMCChaplainService@va.gov

Warrior to Soul Mate is a workshop that last one and a half days.

Day two of the workshop will take place on Saturday, September 23, from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

To sign up, ask your VA Primary Care Provider (PCP), your Mental Health counselor, or through Chaplain Service.

After you sign up, you will be contacted for a short telephone screening and to confirm the participation of your significant other.

If you are 30% Service Connected, below the Income Average or have VA Pension, your travel expenses may be reimbursed.