Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Overdose Awareness Event for Veterans

When:

Mon. Aug 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Both the West and East Entrances

Cost:

Free

VAMC services and programs will be participating. KY SOS (Kentucky Statewide Opioid Stewardship) will also be joining us.

We will be giving out naloxone and medication disposal envelopes, gun locks available, info on Harm Reduction, Lethal Means Safety, and Women’s Health and community resource information will be available.

