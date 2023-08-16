Overdose Awareness Event for Veterans
When:
Mon. Aug 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Both the West and East Entrances
Cost:
Free
VAMC services and programs will be participating. KY SOS (Kentucky Statewide Opioid Stewardship) will also be joining us.
We will be giving out naloxone and medication disposal envelopes, gun locks available, info on Harm Reduction, Lethal Means Safety, and Women’s Health and community resource information will be available.See more events