Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Public Town Hall

When:

Tue. Sep 19, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

NG Armory

2909 Grant Line Road

New Albany, IN

Cost:

Free

Who: Open to the public

What: Join us for our monthly Veterans Public Town Hall event. It is open to the public and we encourage anyone interested in our Veteran community to join us. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive overview of the PACT Act, updates on all things happening at the VA, opportunities to interact with benefit and specialty coordinators and get feedback from our Veterans on ways to improve how we deliver healthcare. Staff from Enrollment and Eligibility, Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention, Community Care and the Women Veterans program will be on hand.

When: Tue. Sept. 19, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where: NG Armory

            2909 Grant Line Road

             New Albany, IN 

See more events

Last updated: