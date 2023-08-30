6th Annual Veteran Job Fair Hosted by the VHA Vocational Rehab Service
When:
Fri. Oct 6, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
West Entrance
800 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY
Cost:
Free
Join us for the 6th Annual Veteran Job Fair hosted by the VHA Vocational Rehab Service.
Friday, October 6, 2023
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Meet with Veteran-friendly employers & apply for open positions. Bring copies of your resume and dress for success! This event is open to Veterans and their families.
