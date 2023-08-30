Skip to Content
6th Annual Veteran Job Fair Hosted by the VHA Vocational Rehab Service

When:

Fri. Oct 6, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

West Entrance

800 Zorn Avenue

Louisville, KY

Cost:

Free

Join us for the 6th Annual Veteran Job Fair hosted by the VHA Vocational Rehab Service.

Friday, October 6, 2023

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Meet with Veteran-friendly employers & apply for open positions. Bring copies of your resume and dress for success! This event is open to Veterans and their families.

For event info please call 502-287-4162

