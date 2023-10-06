White Cane Day Celebration

October is World Blindness Awareness Month. Please join us on October 13th to help us celebrate White Cane Day which is a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements of individuals who are blind or visually impaired and recognizes the important symbol and tool of independence, the white cane.

Join us as we raise awareness of the history and purpose of White Cane Day. Veterans with vision loss will be available at both the East and West entries of the Louisville VA Medical Center to help educate visitors on the importance of the White Cane.

Members of our Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) will also be on-hand to share materials and answer questions related to the services they provide to support visually impaired Veterans.