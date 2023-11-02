Job Fair Hiring Event for Nursing Services
When:
Sat. Nov 18, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Room E005. The Room is located inside the West Entrance.
800 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY
Cost:
Free
The Louisville VA Medical Center Nursing Services is hosting a hiring event on November 18th from 8 AM until 4:30 PM. Please bring copies of your resume along with two forms of government issued ID. Questions should be submitted to steven.armstrong2@va.gov.
The VA will be hiring for the following positions:
Registered Nurses for night shift on the Med/Surg Units:
Pay is $71,241 to $131,915. There is a night shift differential of 10%, and a weekend differential of 25%. Also offering a $12,000 sign on bonus for a 2-year commitment.
Registered Nurses for night shift on the Care unit.:
Pay is $71,241 to $131,915. There is a night shift differential of 10%, and a weekend differential of 25%. Also offering a $12,000 sign on bonus for a 2-year commitment.
Registered Nurses for day shift on the Endoscopy Unit:
Pay is $66,597 - $119,444. Offering a $12,000 sign on bonus for a 2-year commitment.
Nursing Assistants for all shifts for the Inpatient Units:
Pay is $32,570 - $60,616. There is a night shift differential of 10%, and a weekend differential of 25%. Also offering a $3,500 sign on bonus for a 2-year commitment.See more events