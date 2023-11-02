Job Fair Hiring Event for Nursing Services

The Louisville VA Medical Center Nursing Services is hosting a hiring event on November 18th from 8 AM until 4:30 PM. Please bring copies of your resume along with two forms of government issued ID. Questions should be submitted to steven.armstrong2@va.gov.

The VA will be hiring for the following positions:



Registered Nurses for night shift on the Med/Surg Units:

Pay is $71,241 to $131,915. There is a night shift differential of 10%, and a weekend differential of 25%. Also offering a $12,000 sign on bonus for a 2-year commitment.





Registered Nurses for night shift on the Care unit.:

Pay is $71,241 to $131,915. There is a night shift differential of 10%, and a weekend differential of 25%. Also offering a $12,000 sign on bonus for a 2-year commitment.





Registered Nurses for day shift on the Endoscopy Unit:

Pay is $66,597 - $119,444. Offering a $12,000 sign on bonus for a 2-year commitment.





Nursing Assistants for all shifts for the Inpatient Units:

Pay is $32,570 - $60,616. There is a night shift differential of 10%, and a weekend differential of 25%. Also offering a $3,500 sign on bonus for a 2-year commitment.