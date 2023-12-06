Deck the Halls with Christmas Music
When:
Mon. Dec 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
East and West Entrance
800 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY
Cost:
Free
Join us and Deck the Halls with Live Christmas Music at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center
Brought to you by a collaboration with Whole Health and Music Therapy
Live Music will be available at both the East and West Entrances:
Dec. 11-15 & Dec. 18-22
10am - 2pm
