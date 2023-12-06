Skip to Content

Deck the Halls with Live Music

When:

Mon. Dec 18, 2023, 10:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

East and West Entrances

800 Zorn Avenue

Louisville, KY

Cost:

Free

Join us as we Deck the Halls with Live Christmas Music at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center

Brought to you by a collaboration with Whole Health and Music Therapy

Live Music will be available at both the East and West Entrances:

Dec. 11-15 & Dec. 18-22
10am - 2pm

Mon. Dec 18, 2023, 10:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Dec 19, 2023, 10:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Wed. Dec 20, 2023, 10:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Thu. Dec 21, 2023, 10:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Fri. Dec 22, 2023, 10:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: