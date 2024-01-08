Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Honoring MLK
When:
Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
E005
800 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY
Cost:
Free
Employees, Veterans, and friends are invited to join us to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Guest speaker Pastor Aubrey Jackson from Heritage International Church and retired Command Sergeant Major Wilbert Brown will share how Dr. King's sacrifice for social justice and equality has created a better nation for us all. There will be light refreshments and cake to enjoy after the presentations.