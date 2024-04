Whole Health Well Being (VIRTUAL)

When: Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 11:30 am ET Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





This weekly, ongoing class focuses on the Power of the Mind element in the Circle of Health, including meditation, guided imagery, relaxation, and HeartMath approaches. Potential benefits:

Decreased Stress

Enhanced Health and Wellness

Increased Emotional Wellbeing

Well-Being (Virtual)

Classes are FREE

Virtual through VA Video Connect

1. Register: We offer this virtual class through VA Video Connect (VVC). You must register to attend this virtual class. To register call, 502-287-5655 or e-mail VHALOUVeteransWholeHealth@va.gov

2. Check your email: We will send you a confirmation email after you register. Save this email. It has a link to open VVC and your virtual class

3. Begin: On the day and time of this virtual class, simply click on the link included in the confirmation email. this will open VVC and your virtual class.

Please ask your primary care provider about any concerns before starting meditation, guided imagery, relaxation techniques, and biofeedback approaches.