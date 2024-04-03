When: Thu. Apr 4, 2024, 12:15 pm – 1:45 pm ET Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Improves overall health & wellness. This gentle form of exercise helps maintain strength, flexibility, and balance. You can do it while sitting or standing.

Tai Chi/Qi Gong (Virtual)

Classes are FREE

Virtual through VA Video Connect

1. Register: We offer this virtual class through VA Video Connect (VVC). You must register to attend this virtual class. To register call, 502-287-5655 or e-mail VHALOUVeteransWholeHealth@va.gov

2. Check your email: We will send you a confirmation email after you register. Save this email. It has a link to open VVC and your virtual class

3. Get ready: Grab some loose, comfortable clothes and shoes. You will also need a stable chair and your laptop. For your safety, do NOT use a rolling chair.

4. Begin: On the day and time of this virtual class, simply click on the link included in the confirmation email. this will open VVC and your virtual class.

Please ask your primary care provider about any concerns before starting Tai Chi /Qi Gong.