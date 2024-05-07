Robley Rex 9th Annual PRIDE Fest

When: Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: West Entrance, D010, E005 800 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY Get directions on Google Maps to Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





The Robley Rex VAMC's 9th Annual PRIDE Fest celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and builds connections among veterans, their families, staff, and the larger community. This years PRIDE Fest will feature music, entertainment, light refreshments, health resource information, V.A. safety signals, and panel speakers to share educational information and personal stories. Please join us to celebrate Veteran PRIDE!