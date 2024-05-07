When: Mon. May 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 800 Zorn Avenue Louisville, KY Get directions on Google Maps to Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





JOIN US!

May 13th-17th is VA Research Week 2024 and Robley Rex VAMC is celebrating with a number of activities. Hope to see you there!

Monday, May 13, 10AM-2PM – Research Week Tabling Event in E-005. Participants provide various forms of education and research related activities for veterans and staff. Complimentary hot and iced coffee being served.

Wednesday, May 15, 11AM-2PM – Research is joining the VA2K, providing complimentary Sports Bottles to the first 200 participants! Complimentary iced coffee is being served to all participants.

Friday, May 17, 11AM-12PM – Research Week Coffee Hour Seminar in E-005, a Presentation by Investigators Dr. McClain & Dr. Cave. Complimentary coffee and cookies provided to attendees.